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Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push to oust FIFA boss

Gianni Infantino is facing growing opposition from European football leaders with Greek FA president Makis Gagatsis withdrawing support for his FIFA re-election bid. UEFA and other confederations are pushing for leadership change, while Infantino remains set to seek a fourth term in 2027.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push to oust FIFA boss
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Courtesy: X)
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants another term in 2027 but his path just got tougher. The Greek FA president Makis Gagatsis together with Oliver Bierhoff—who spent 18 years as Germany's team director—have both spoken out calling for new leadership at the top of FIFA. Gagatsis made it clear: the Greek FA won’t back Infantino this time. Their decision came after a controversial plan surfaced to privatize parts of FIFA and raise $20 billion.

“The Greek FA (EPO) has taken a ‌clear position against a candidacy of Gianni Infantino. We saw things happen at the World Cup that are not acceptable to football public opinion. Then... came a programme to sell World Cup rights and we are clearly against it, so we withdrew our support of the FIFA president,” Gagatsis told Times Now.

Bierhoff didn’t hold back either. “We have to take care of football. It is already commercial, but it is a ⁠property for all of football. The world views may be different but in the last weeks and months a lot happened so that we have no trust any more that it will be going in the right direction,” he said.

Infantino has been facing backlash ever since his plan to privatize FIFA came out. The strategy was to sell shares and raise $20 billion, but it triggered immediate criticism. Soon enough, FIFA dropped the idea but the damage was done—many national football associations walked back their support for him.

The proposal would have split $20 million among each of FIFA’s 211 member associations, with the payout rising to $66 million by 2038. UEFA stood firmly against this, even threatening to boycott World Cup competitions if the plan moved forward. Back in July, UEFA issued a strongly worded statement on where Europe stands.

“Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation. As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership. Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination,” the statement said.

Also read| Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason

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