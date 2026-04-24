Is Dhoni deliberately 'staying away' from CSK? Ex Kiwi star makes big statement on former captain

New Zealand's former captain and fast bowler Simon Doull said that the 44-year-old player is deliberately distancing himself from the franchise.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, who is still sidelined this season due to an ongoing calf injury, was seen training the day before the marquee fixture versus Mumbai Indians, yet he did not accompany the team to Wankhede Stadium. Now, New Zealand's former captain and fast bowler Simon Doull said that the 44-year-old player is deliberately distancing himself from the franchise.

Doull's claim about Dhoni

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Doull suggested that this wasn't just about fitness, claiming the former India captain is deliberately distancing himself from the franchise to step out of the limelight and allow the new leadership to breathe.

The ex Kiwi star said, “What MS is doing so well is he's staying away,” Doull said on Cricbuzz, noting that the former India captain is deliberately keeping a low profile. “He's staying away from the ground… trying in his best possible way, from an absolute legend of the game, to make sure that when they get to the ground the team is ruthless.”

Samson’s unbeaten century vs MI

In the match, an unbeaten 101 from Sanju Samson carried his bat while Akeal Hosein’s superb 4/17 powered Chennai Super Kings to a crushing 103-run victory over a listless Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League clash here on Thursday. Samson’s 54-ball 101, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes, lifted a faltering CSK to a challenging 207/6 in the first innings.

Chasing, Mumbai Indians had a nightmare opening, crashing to 11 for three within the first three overs, and they never got back into it as they were dismissed for 104 in 19 overs, their biggest defeat in the IPL. With MS Dhoni missing, CSK still delivered a clinical all-round display, helped by a partisan crowd that made it feel more like Chepauk than the Wankhede Stadium.

This season Mumbai Indians have struggled for returns in the powerplay, and they had their worst start yet, moving to 29 for three after six overs following an early burst of wickets. Even with the horror start, MI still had batting depth with last game's centurion Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, but none could spark a fightback.