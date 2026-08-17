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Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here

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Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here

Reports claim Charlie Dean could be named England captain ahead of the Ireland ODIs, with the full squad list expected soon.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here
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England have named Charlie Dean captain for the three-match ODI series against Ireland in September. The all-rounder led the side previously against New Zealand and will now take charge again as England rest several senior players.

Dean to captain England vs Ireland

Dean takes over for Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in charge of recuperation and fitness. Amy Jones, Lauren Bell, and Sophie Ecclestone have all been excluded, giving periphery players an opportunity in the 50-over format. After serving as England's backup wicketkeeper during the T20 World Cup, Alice Capsey will fill in for Jones. After spending the summer with the team, Grace Potts and Kira Chathli are included and uncapped. With two T20I caps, Charis Pavely is scheduled to make her ODI debut.

England squad:

Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey (wk), Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (c), Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

After a successful season for Surrey and the Manchester Super Giants, Ryana MacDonald-Gay is back after suffering a lower-back injury. Tilly Corteen-Coleman, a left-arm spinner, is also returning and hopes to add to her two ODI caps against New Zealand.

Also read: Watch: Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copy Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step at Mirzapur event, netizens say, 'Gen Z se influence...'

England return to the ODI format

After a year focused on T20S and England's journey to the Women's T20 World Cup final, head coach Charlotte Edwards said the series offers an opportunity to return to ODIs. "The focus has rightly been on T20 cricket for much of this year, but with a memorable run to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final now behind us, this is a chance for players to display their 50-over skills and bank some valuable experience for the future," Edwards said.

"We have got plenty of exciting and talented cricketers in our game and this is an opportunity for some of them to push themselves further forward by hopefully contributing to England victories and putting pressure on future selection." The ODI series will begin in Leicester on September 1, move on to Derby on September 3 and conclude in Worcester on September 6.

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