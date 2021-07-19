Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan shares video of jumping on 'anti-sex' beds, goes VIRAL

Sharing a hilarious video with his fans, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked reports of athletes sleeping in so-called 'anti-sex' beds at the Tokyo Olympics Village.

The Tokyo Olympic organisers had made it clear that they won't tolerate any sexual activity taking place in the Olympic village keep the COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

It was even reported that the beds installed in the athletes' dorms are designed to collapse if competitors try to have sex on them. The beds are said to be made of recyclable cardboard and could only be able to withstand the weight of one person.

However, McClenaghan was quick to nonsense the reports. Posting a video on Twitter, the 21-year-old jumped up and down on his bed to show that it did not break with any sudden movements.

"It's fake," declared McClenaghan. "Fake news!"

"Anti-sex" beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

As for the safety of the athletes, they have been urged not to avail the 160,000 free condoms made available to them at this year's summer Games.

It's not just now, but since Seoul 1988, hundreds of thousands of condoms have been distributed to athletes to encourage safe sex.

The free condoms are distributed among athletes from 200 countries who, for the duration of the Games, are cocooned in close quarters of the Olympic Village.

However, with the omnipresent risk posed by COVID-19 and to avoid transmission of the virus, the organisers want them not to indulge in sexual activities.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) have reiterated demands to residents of the Olympic Village to observe social distancing rules to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. Anyone who breaks the rules would be at risk of a number of penalties, including disqualification from events.

The IOC stated that 80 percent of prospective Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be fully vaccinated by the time the Tokyo Games commence on July 23. However, they will need to spend time at a safe distance from fellow residents.