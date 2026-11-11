Irfan Pathan makes big statement on Arshdeep Singh's trade to MI, says 'Makes Mumbai Indians a stronger side'

After the blockbuster Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade, Irfan Pathan has dropped a big verdict on Mumbai Indians.

Irfan Pathan feels Mumbai Indians have become a stronger side after signing Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings. The former Indian all-rounder said the trade will help MI use Jasprit Bumrah more effectively and also help them manage their overseas slots better.

Irfan Pathan on Arshdeep Singh's trade

Pathan shared his views on X after the much-talked-about trade between MI and PBKS was completed. "The trade of Arshdeep Singh makes Mumbai Indians a much stronger side. It allows them to use Jasprit Bumrah even more effectively and also has a positive impact on their overseas slots," Pathan wrote.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was traded by MI, and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was traded by PBKS. Hardik's current fee of Rs 16.35 crore will increase to Rs 18 crore when he joins PBKS. Arshdeep will pay his current fee of Rs 18 crore to join MI.

Why MI's bowling looks stronger now

Since MI now has front-line pacers like Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Arshdeep who can bowl in the powerplay, Pathan's argument appears to be valid. Ashwani Kumar, a young left-arm pacer, has taken 17 wickets in ten games, including two four-wicket hauls.

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Arshdeep and Bumrah are also dependable death bowlers. This provides MI with bowling options during the two most crucial stages of a T20 match: the powerplay and the death overs.MI can even field an all-Indian pace attack with Arshdeep, Bumrah, Deepak, and Ashwani. Boult would remain out, but a spot for an additional foreign all-rounder such as Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, or Corbin Bosch would become available.