Iran's World Cup gesture steals spotlight after tense 0-0 draw with Belgium

Iran football team's heartfelt gesture after the Belgium clash in Los Angeles is winning the internet, wherein Team Melli thanked the city for its hospitality and their fans for unwavering support. Take a look.

Iran's football team left an emotional message for its fans in the locker room of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after their clash against Belgium, thanking them for their support. As per a report by Iranian news agency ISNA, the team left a handwritten note for fans in LA after their second group stage match on Sunday.

''From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, completed with honour and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations,'' the message read.

Take a look

Special message from the national team in the locker room to Iranians and people around the world



Message from the national team on the locker room board:



From ancient Iran, thousands of years old, to today's civilized Iran, the spirit of Iran has remained alive and strong.… pic.twitter.com/mvW8au8cg1 — رامین رضاییان (@Ramin_Rezaian_) June 21, 2026

Iran began its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand in its opening game. Meanwhile, the second draw of the tournament came against Belgium, where goalie Alireza Beiranvand produced a crucial save to keep the European nation restricted, which also earned him the Superior Player of the Match award.

Iran's position in Group G and upcoming fixture

With two draws in their two opening games, Iran are currently sitting in the second position in the Group G Points Table, only behind Egypt. Belgium and New Zealand are in the third and fourth spots, respectively. Iran are still in contention for a spot in the Round of 32.

In their third and final group stage match, Iran will face Egypt in Seattle on Saturday. If Iran manage to win the upcoming fixture, it would secure qualification for the knockout round.