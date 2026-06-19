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Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over ‘restrictions imposed’ on team at World Cup

Iran will lodge an official complaint with FIFA over travel and logistical restrictions it says have disrupted preparations at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The federation argues the measures create unequal conditions and could affect the team's performance ahead of key matches.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over ‘restrictions imposed’ on team at World Cup
Iran football team (Courtesy: X)
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Iran's national football team plans to file a complaint with FIFA, alleging that they are facing travel restrictions during the World Cup in North America, as stated by a spokesman for the Iranian football federation on Thursday (June 18, 2026).

"Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran's national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organisers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff's plans," the spokesman said.

The team intended to travel from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days prior to their upcoming match against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 21, 2026). However, the Iranian federation asserts that their request was denied.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

"Given that the game will be played at 12:00 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, the Football Federation of Iran requested that the team be allowed to travel to Los Angeles two days before the match," the spokesman said.

"The aim was to provide sufficient time for players to adapt to the match conditions, complete their final training session, and finalize preparations.

"Despite the technical reasons presented by the federation, the request was once again denied."

Following Iran's first World Cup match on Monday, where they drew 2-2 with New Zealand in a politically charged atmosphere, US officials announced that the team must exit the country shortly after the conclusion of their group games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

This response from the co-host nation of World Cup 2026 came on Tuesday, in light of criticism regarding the management of the Iranian team’s visas and their stay in the US after the initial game.

The Iranian delegation departed the US just hours after their match in LA concluded around 8pm local time (03:00 GMT), returning to their base camp in Mexico. This swift exit drew criticism regarding the US's handling of their visas, as the team was not afforded a day to recuperate at their hotel.

Iran, placed in Group G, commenced their World Cup journey this week in North America after enduring months of uncertainty regarding their participation due to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Also read| Meet Jonathan David, Canada's hat-trick hero in crushing 6-0 win over Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026

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