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Iran puts 10-point conditions for FIFA World Cup 2026 participation: Full list explained

The Iranian national football team have agreed to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but only after placing a 10-point list of conditions before the host nations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

Iran puts 10-point conditions for FIFA World Cup 2026 participation: Full list explained
Iran agrees to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 under conditions. (Pic Credits: X/RyanRozbiani)
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The Iranian national football team have agreed to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but only after placing a 10-point list of conditions before the host nations. Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) urged co-hosts, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and placed 10 conditions for participating in the mega event. Earlier, Canada denied entry to Iran's federation chief ahead of the FIFA Congress, citing alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

 

In a statement, the Iranian Federation said, ''We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account. We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions.''

 

For those unversed, Iran is placed in Group G alongside Egypt, New Zealand, and Belgium. Their matches are scheduled to be played in Los Angeles and Seattle. As per a report by Al Jazeera, the president of the Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, said on state television that Tehran has placed 10 conditions for participating in the World Cup, seeking guarantees regarding the treatment of the national team.

 

List of demands made by Iranian Football Federation

 

  • Iran wants assurance that players and coaching staff will not face extra checks from immigration officials after getting visas.
  • The federation also asked for clarity on visa approvals for Iranian journalists and fans travelling to the mega tournament.
  • FFIRI also demanded strong security arrangements at airports, hotels, stadiums, and travel routes to avoid any unwanted incidents.
  • The federation said only official national flags of participating teams should be allowed inside stadiums, and displaying any flag other than that of Iran must be prohibited.
  • Iran wants its national anthem to be played correctly and without interruption before every game.
  • The Iranian federation asked reporters to keep press conference questions limited to football and match-related topics.
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