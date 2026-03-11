Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement

Iran has announced it will withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be hosted in the United States, with Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali stating the team cannot participate “under any circumstances.” The decision has sparked debate across the football world.

Iran has officially withdrawn from the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, due to the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel. Ahmad Donyamali, the country's sports minister, confirmed this news while addressing state television today.

"Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup," he said.

Iran was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, with all their group stage matches scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The conflict between Iran and the US and Israel commenced on February 28, resulting in over 1200 fatalities and more than 10000 injuries within the first 12 days. Donyamali remarked that Iran cannot take part in the World Cup following such severe actions against the nation by the US. "Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

"Given the malicious actions ⁠they have carried out against Iran, ⁠they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ⁠certainly cannot have such a presence," he said.

This marks the first occasion that a representative from Iran's government has commented on the nation's involvement in the FIFA World Cup since the onset of the war. Previously, the president of the Iranian Football Federation expressed uncertainty regarding the team's participation last week, yet he refrained from declaring a boycott of the tournament.

"After this attack [on Iran], we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope. If the World Cup is like this, who in their right mind would send their national team to a place like this?" Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said on March 1.

Previously, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had mentioned that Iran's football team would receive a warm welcome from US President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup. He had met with Trump to discuss World Cup preparations amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East.

"During a meeting to discuss preparations for the competition, “we also spoke about the current situation in Iran. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino wrote on Instagram. Notably, Iran was the first country to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

