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Iran President Pezeshkian accuses US of bending rules, bullying rivals amid controversies in knockout games

After Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a dramatic end, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian slammed the United States for manipulating FIFA and accused the co-host of bending rules and cheating.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Iran President Pezeshkian accuses US of bending rules, bullying rivals amid controversies in knockout games
USA is the co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. (AI-Generated)
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Amid the ceasefire, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has launched a scathing attack on the United States over the handling of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and accused the co-host nation of bending rules, bullying rivals and cheating. For those unversed, a series of controversies has surfaced during the knockout matches of the current World Cup.

Taking to his X handle, Pezeshkian drew a parallel between controversies in the World Cup knockout games and Washington's foreign policy approach. ''The U.S. government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating. This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights.''

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Recent controversies in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Pezeshkian's remarks came after Egypt lost to Argentina in a dramatic Round of 16 clash on Tuesday, where a section of fans are accusing FIFA of favouring Lionel Messi's side in the tournament. Not only this, USA's star striker Falorin Balogun made headlines recently after his one-match suspension was overturned after the alleged intervention of President Donald Trump. Balogun was shown a red card during the USA's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the group stage of the tournament, Iran players and management voiced their concerns over travel management when the side had to immediately return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, after their matches.

Whats App Image 2026 07 08 at 7 15 19 AM

Iran's World Cup campaign is also said to be 'affected' by geopolitical tensions, including visa-related issues and extensive travel. Iran were eliminated from the tournament after the group stage, where they failed to qualify for the top 32 and were placed 33rd.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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