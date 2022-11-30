Iran players sing national anthem before match against USA after alleged threats to families

Iran players sing national anthem before match against USA

Iran squared off against USA in the FIFA World Cup 2022, but apart from the historic rivalry between the two nations, the national anthem of Iran and the players choosing to sign the national anthem became a major talking point.

Earlier in the tournament, Iranian players chose not to sing their national anthem ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening game, in which Carlos Queiroz's side lost 6-2. It became a major talking point, but just two matches later, the players were forced to sing the anthem.

Iran players sang the national anthem, although they showed little emotion as they lined up against USA. Earlier, CNN reported that the players' families were allegedly threatened after they chose not to sing the anthem.

In recent months, there has been massive civil unrest in Iran, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed by Iran's moral police for wearing an 'improper hijab'.

As the players utilised the World Cup, the biggest stage of them all to show their solidarity to those protesting against the regime, they were forced to bow down as they sang the anthem against USA.

Multiple media reports claimed that the players were told their families may face imprisonment and potential death penalties if they didn't sing the national anthem.

Earlier last week, skipper Ehsan Hajsafi openly talked about the issue, providing support to those who are protesting against the death of Amini.

"I would like to express my condolences to all bereaved families in Iran. They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions" he said.

Hajsafi further added, "We have to accept the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy. We are here but it does not mean we should not be their voice or we should not respect them."