Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death

Iran’s participation in the US-hosted FIFA World Cup has come under intense scrutiny following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reports suggest Tehran could consider a boycott, potentially adding a major geopolitical twist to football’s biggest global event.

Iran is considering a boycott of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Tensions between Iran and the USA escalated significantly on Saturday, following strikes launched by the US and Israel in Iran. On Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump announced the death of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has qualified for the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time and was drawn in December's pot selections in Washington. The team is set to play all their group stage matches on American soil. Iran's first match is against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, followed by a game against Belgium on June 21.

After that, Iran will head to Seattle to face Egypt on June 26. Given the rising tensions between Iran and the USA/Israel, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, remarked that the recent events make it extremely challenging to contemplate playing in the FIFA World Cup on US territory.

Nevertheless, he mentioned that a final decision will be made in the next few days, with sports officials expected to provide their input.

“With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup, but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that,” he told Marca.

FIFA's general secretary, Mattias Grafstrom, confirmed on Saturday that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) convened in Wales, indicating that the global organization is closely observing the situation.

“I read the news (about Iran) this morning the same way you did,” Grafstrom told the media.

“We had a meeting today, and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world. We held the finals draw in Washington, which included all teams, and our focus is on a safe World Cup with all teams participating. We will continue to communicate as we always do with three [host] governments, as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe,” he added.

As a result of the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, several major aviation hubs in the Middle East have been affected. On Saturday, US forces targeted multiple sites in Iran that were deemed to pose an imminent threat, including command and control facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel also reported that "Iran launched dozens" of missiles at its territory.

