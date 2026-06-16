Iran captain Mehdi Taremi explains why his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey has been a 'disaster'

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has described his team's World Cup experience in the United States as a "disaster," citing travel disruptions, visa complications and logistical challenges. The striker urged FIFA to provide greater support as Iran navigate a difficult tournament campaign.

Iran’s frustration with FIFA and the United States at the 2026 World Cup is clear. Captain Mehdi Taremi, midfielder Mohammad Mohebi, and head coach Amir Ghalenoei all spoke out about what they feel is unfair treatment around the tournament’s logistics, especially when they compare their situation with other teams.

The complaints poured out after Iran’s 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday night. Instead of letting the team stay in the city to recover—pretty standard practice at this level—officials told Iranian players and staff to pack up and leave the US right away, sending them back to their camp in Tijuana, Mexico. Players and coaches said this move would cut into their preparation for the next matches.

Taremi didn’t sugarcoat the situation. “Everything is like disaster, actually, for us,” he said. He also mentioned that FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the squad in the locker room after the match, where players shared their grievances with him face to face.

Coach Ghalenoei was even more direct. He described the team’s treatment at the hands of both the US as host and FIFA as “horrendous.”

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“After the game today they said, ‘You have to leave immediately,’” Ghalenoei said. “Today, recovery is critical for us. But we’ve been told to get on a plane and head back to camp in Tijuana. It’s making things so much harder—we’re hit with obstacle after obstacle. But we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best.”

The coach was also frustrated that decisions about Iran’s schedule seemed to be taken out of their control. “We don’t know why they’re sending us back early, honestly. It’s very strange. Others are making all the plans for us now. We were supposed to arrive two nights before the game—didn’t happen. We were supposed to stay tonight and fly tomorrow after lunch—again, not allowed. I think we’re the most isolated team at this World Cup. Our federation isn’t here, our media isn’t here, our management isn’t here.”

And these problems didn’t just start at the tournament. Iran originally picked Tucson, Arizona, as its camp, but had to relocate to Tijuana over worries about immigration and visas. Those concerns weren’t unfounded; 15 support staff were denied US entry after arriving in Mexico. After a long wait, some were cleared, but 11 remain stuck outside the US.

So when Iran rolled into Los Angeles, they did it without media officers, several analysts, and even federation president Mehdi Taj. That chaos was obvious after the match, when one of the team's analysts had to fill in as a media contact.

Taremi summed up the effect: the team’s preparation is a mess. “It’s not good for football. At the World Cup, you have to prepare properly for each game. There’s already huge stress on players and staff—and we don’t have the support we need. FIFA needs to help us more. Let’s see if anything changes.”

He also pointed out that travel from Tijuana to Los Angeles—despite being a short distance—took five hours, with immigration checks causing the biggest delays. "Supposedly, we’d train, have recovery here, fly to Tijuana, then come back to LA. But now? We have to go back right away."

Mohebi agreed, warning that all this travel and lack of rest would wear down the players quickly. “Yesterday, we started traveling in the morning, got here in the afternoon, trained right away, and we’re just tired, you know? We were supposed to come two days before the game. This isn’t fair. We’re going to get fatigued—hamstrings, backs, everything.”

Still, Ghalenoei took a moment to thank Mexico and especially the people of Tijuana. “The Mexican people, the government, everyone in Tijuana—they’ve made us feel at home.”

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