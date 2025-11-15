IPL retentions: Full list players likely to be released from teams ahead of December auction, check details here

Here's a slide-by-slide breakdown of the key players expected to be released by each franchise. Check team-wise list here

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches, anticipation is building, especially with the 2026 retentions deadline drawing near. Teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are already capturing significant attention.

Unlike the previous season, this year features a mini-auction, as most teams have finalized their retention lists. Additionally, major trade deals are quietly unfolding behind the scenes.

According to a Cricbuzz report, several IPL franchises are expected to release multiple players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here's a slide-by-slide breakdown of the key players expected to be released by each franchise.

Chennai Super Kings

1. Vijay Shankar - INR 1.2 cr

2. Devon Conway - INR 6.25 cr

3. Rahul Tripathi - INR 3.4 cr

4. Deepak Hooda - INR 1.7 cr

Delhi Capitals

1. T Natarajan - INR 0.75 cr

2. Faf du Plessis - INR 2 cr

3. Jake Fraser-McGurk - INR 9 cr

Gujarat Titans

1. Ishant Sharma - INR 75 lakh

2. Karim Janat - INR 75 lakh

3. Arshad Khan - INR 1.3 cr

Lucknow Super Giants

1. David Miller - INR 7.50 cr

2. Ramandeep Singh - INR 4 cr

3. Shardul Thakur - INR 2 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Iyer - INR 23.75 cr

2. Quinton de Kock - INR 3.6 cr

3. Ramandeep Singh - INR 4 cr

4. Moeen Ali - INR 2 cr

Mumbai Indians

1. Deepak Chahar - INR 9.25 cr

2. Robin Minz - INR 65 lakh

Punjab Kings

1. Glenn Maxwell - INR 4.2 cr

Rajasthan Royals

1. Wanindu Hasaranga - INR 5.25 cr

2. Maheesh Theekshana - INR 4.40 cr

Royal Challenger Bengaluru

1. Liam Livingstone - INR 8.75 cr

2. Raskih Salam - INR 6 cr

3. Suyash Sharma - INR 2.6 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan - INR 11.25 cr

Mohammed Shami - INR 10 cr