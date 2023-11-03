Headlines

NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

IPL may get new co-owner, not an Indian, eyeing Rs 49000 crore investment, details inside

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company.

reuters

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.

The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said, adding that the kingdom proposed investing as much as $5 billion (Rs 49073 crore) into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries.

The Indian government and the country’s cricket regulator — BCCI — are likely to take a call on the proposal. The BCCI is led by Jay Shah, the son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

