IPL Auction 2024: Will Mumbai Indians release star captain Rohit Sharma?

After the World Cup debacle, Rohit Sharma, the star player who led Mumbai Indians to a record five-time IPL triumphs might be released from the franchise as per the rumours surfacing in the internet.

There is a possibility that Hardik Pandya might return to Mumbai Indians and will be traded with Rohit Sharma to lead the franchise.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, Mumbai won the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 editions of the IPL. But after the exit of Hardik along with other strong players, Mumbai have hardly delivered stellar performances.

However, in 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to qualify for the playoffs. Considering the track record of Rohit Sharma for Mumbai, it will be a difficult decision for the franchise to depart one of their finest and most experienced players.

Rohit led the Indian team for the first time in the ODI World Cup 2023. His great leadership qualities and batting prowess helped India reach the finals. However, their dream of lifting the trophy in home ground was crushed by Australia with a shocking defeat of 6 wickets.

Meanwhile, franchises will meet in Dubai for the IPL Auction on 19 December, 2023.The IPL 2024 is expected to start on March 23, 2024 to May 29, 2024.