IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history, goes to SRH for Rs 20.5 crore

Australia captain Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in IPL history.

Australia captain Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive buy in IPL history after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bags him for a record-breaking bid of Rs 20.5 crore.

Set at a base price of Rs 2 crore, the 2023 World Cup winner triggered a bidding war between CSK and MI before RCB joined in. Not so late, but SRH also swooped in and was set to buy the star player. The war was then left for RCB and SRH. Eventually, Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their bidding and signed Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore on Tuesday.

Before Cummins, Sam Curran held the presitigious record for being the most expensive player in IPL history for Rs 18.5 crore bought by Punjab Kings.

Cummins has played for Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. KKR had also signed him for a whopping sum of Rs 15.5 crore in the 2020 auction.