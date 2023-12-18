IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check SRH's full list of released, retained, and new players.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made various attempts, whether it be through the IPL auction or on the field, but they have not achieved any significant results. In the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, SRH will put in their best efforts to create a strong team that can win them their second title. SRH achieved their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. However, since then, they have had multiple captains but have not been able to replicate their earlier success. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson who led the team to the 2018 IPL final but ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Currently, Aiden Markram, a South African batsman, is leading the team, but it is uncertain what SRH's next move will be.
SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi
SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid
SRH's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Washington Sundar
|8.75 crore
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|6.5 crore
|3
|Samarth Vyas
|20 lakh
|4
|Sanvir Singh
|20 lakh
|5
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|20 lakh
|6
|Vivrant Sharma
|2.6 crore
|7
|Rahul Tripathi
|8.5 crore
|8
|Mayank Agarwal
|8.25 crore
|9
|Abdul Samad
|4 Crore
|10
|Anmolpreet Singh
|20 lakh
|11
|Aiden Markram
|2.6 crore
|12
|Harry Brook
|13.25 crore
|13
|Glenn Phillips
|1.5 crore
|14
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|50 lakh
|15
|Mayank Markande
|50 lakh
|16
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4.2 crore
|17
|Marco Jansen
|4.2 crore
|18
|Umran Malik
|4 Crore
|19
|Kartik Tyagi
|4 crore
|20
|T Natarajan
|4 crore
|21
|Adil Rashid
|2 crore
|22
|Mayank Dagar
|1.8 crore
|23
|Akeal Hosein
|1 crore
|24
|Heinrich Klaasen
|5.25 crore
|25
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|25 lakh
|26
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|TBA
|TBA
|29
|TBA
|TBA
|30
|TBA
|TBA
|31
|TBA
|TBA
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|33
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|TBA
|TBA
|35
|TBA
|TBA
|36
|TBA
|TBA
|37
|TBA
|TBA
|38
|TBA
|TBA
|39
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|TBA
|TBA
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...