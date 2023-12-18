IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check SRH's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made various attempts, whether it be through the IPL auction or on the field, but they have not achieved any significant results. In the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, SRH will put in their best efforts to create a strong team that can win them their second title. SRH achieved their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. However, since then, they have had multiple captains but have not been able to replicate their earlier success. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson who led the team to the 2018 IPL final but ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Currently, Aiden Markram, a South African batsman, is leading the team, but it is uncertain what SRH's next move will be.

SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi

SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid

SRH's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Washington Sundar 8.75 crore 2 Abhishek Sharma 6.5 crore 3 Samarth Vyas 20 lakh 4 Sanvir Singh 20 lakh 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy 20 lakh 6 Vivrant Sharma 2.6 crore 7 Rahul Tripathi 8.5 crore 8 Mayank Agarwal 8.25 crore 9 Abdul Samad 4 Crore 10 Anmolpreet Singh 20 lakh 11 Aiden Markram 2.6 crore 12 Harry Brook 13.25 crore 13 Glenn Phillips 1.5 crore 14 Fazalhaq Farooqi 50 lakh 15 Mayank Markande 50 lakh 16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.2 crore 17 Marco Jansen 4.2 crore 18 Umran Malik 4 Crore 19 Kartik Tyagi 4 crore 20 T Natarajan 4 crore 21 Adil Rashid 2 crore 22 Mayank Dagar 1.8 crore 23 Akeal Hosein 1 crore 24 Heinrich Klaasen 5.25 crore 25 Upendra Singh Yadav 25 lakh 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...