IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check SRH's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made various attempts, whether it be through the IPL auction or on the field, but they have not achieved any significant results. In the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, SRH will put in their best efforts to create a strong team that can win them their second title. SRH achieved their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. However, since then, they have had multiple captains but have not been able to replicate their earlier success. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson who led the team to the 2018 IPL final but ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Currently, Aiden Markram, a South African batsman, is leading the team, but it is uncertain what SRH's next move will be.

SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi

SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid

SRH's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Washington Sundar 8.75 crore
2 Abhishek Sharma 6.5 crore
3 Samarth Vyas 20 lakh
4 Sanvir Singh 20 lakh
5 Nitish Kumar Reddy 20 lakh
6 Vivrant Sharma 2.6 crore
7 Rahul Tripathi 8.5 crore
8 Mayank Agarwal 8.25 crore
9 Abdul Samad 4 Crore
10 Anmolpreet Singh 20 lakh
11 Aiden Markram 2.6 crore
12 Harry Brook 13.25 crore
13 Glenn Phillips 1.5 crore
14 Fazalhaq Farooqi 50 lakh
15 Mayank Markande 50 lakh
16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.2 crore
17 Marco Jansen 4.2 crore
18 Umran Malik 4 Crore
19 Kartik Tyagi 4 crore
20 T Natarajan 4 crore
21 Adil Rashid 2 crore
22 Mayank Dagar 1.8 crore
23 Akeal Hosein 1 crore
24 Heinrich Klaasen 5.25 crore
25 Upendra Singh Yadav 25 lakh
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

