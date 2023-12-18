IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check RR's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not been able to win any trophies since their first IPL win in the inaugural season in 2008. Although they reached the final in IPL 2022, they were defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT), and their performance in IPL 2023 was average. Sanju Samson, who came close to winning the IPL as captain in 2022, will be determined to prove himself in the next IPL. Unfortunately, things did not go well for him. Sanju and head coach Kumar Sangakkara will have a challenging task at the auction. Although Sanju may not be physically present at the auction, he will still contribute to the selection of players for the Rajasthan Royals team.

RR retained players: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

RR released players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

RR’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Riyan Parag 3.8 crore 2 Jason Holder 5.75 crore 3 Donovan Ferreira 50 lakh 4 Akash Vashisht 20 lakh 5 Abdul PA 20 lakh 6 Jos Buttler 10 Crore 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 Crore 8 Shimron Hetmyer 8.5 crore 9 Devdutt Padikkal 7.75 crore 10 Joe Root 1 crore 11 Sanju Samson 14 Crore 12 Dhruv Jurel 20 lakh 13 R. Ashwin 5 crore 14 Trent Boult 8 crore 15 KC Cariappa 30 lakh 16 Sandeep Sharma 50 lakh 17 Yuzvendra Chahal 6.5 crore 18 Navdeep Saini 2.6 crore 19 Obed McCoy 75 lakh 20 Kuldeep Sen 20 lakh 21 Kuldip Yadav 20 lakh 22 Adam Zampa 1.5 crore 23 KM Asif 30 lakh 24 Murugan Ashwin 20 lakh 25 Kunal Rathore 20 lakh 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...