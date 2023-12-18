Headlines

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full list of released, retained and new players

This IAS officer resigned from post to become actor, worked with Shefali Shah, B Praak

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full list of released, retained and new players

DNA TV Show: How is Pakistan linked to Dawood Ibrahim's alleged death?

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full list of released, retained and new players

This IAS officer resigned from post to become actor, worked with Shefali Shah, B Praak

DNA TV Show: How is Pakistan linked to Dawood Ibrahim's alleged death?

Year Ender 2023: Most searched recipes

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

Benefits of sugar for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Fans hail Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, Shah Rukh Khan's 'aashiq, desh bhakt' avatar, call it chartbuster

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

Prithviraj Sukumaran defends violence in films, calls it necessary in Salaar: 'You need it to tell people..' | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check RR's full list of released, retained, and new players.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not been able to win any trophies since their first IPL win in the inaugural season in 2008. Although they reached the final in IPL 2022, they were defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT), and their performance in IPL 2023 was average. Sanju Samson, who came close to winning the IPL as captain in 2022, will be determined to prove himself in the next IPL. Unfortunately, things did not go well for him. Sanju and head coach Kumar Sangakkara will have a challenging task at the auction. Although Sanju may not be physically present at the auction, he will still contribute to the selection of players for the Rajasthan Royals team.

RR retained players: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

RR released players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

RR’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Riyan Parag 3.8 crore
2 Jason Holder 5.75 crore
3 Donovan Ferreira 50 lakh
4 Akash Vashisht 20 lakh
5 Abdul PA 20 lakh
6 Jos Buttler 10 Crore
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 Crore
8 Shimron Hetmyer 8.5 crore
9 Devdutt Padikkal 7.75 crore
10 Joe Root 1 crore
11 Sanju Samson 14 Crore
12 Dhruv Jurel 20 lakh
13 R. Ashwin 5 crore
14 Trent Boult 8 crore
15 KC Cariappa 30 lakh
16 Sandeep Sharma 50 lakh
17 Yuzvendra Chahal 6.5 crore
18 Navdeep Saini 2.6 crore
19 Obed McCoy 75 lakh
20 Kuldeep Sen 20 lakh
21 Kuldip Yadav 20 lakh
22 Adam Zampa 1.5 crore
23 KM Asif 30 lakh
24 Murugan Ashwin 20 lakh
25 Kunal Rathore 20 lakh
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; schools, colleges to remain closed in Kanyakumari today

Watch: Ajay Devgn says Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy', netizens react

Who is auctioneer for upcoming IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai?

Covid subvariant JN.1: Centre issues advisory to states after first case reported in Kerala

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE