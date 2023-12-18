IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check RR's full list of released, retained, and new players.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not been able to win any trophies since their first IPL win in the inaugural season in 2008. Although they reached the final in IPL 2022, they were defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT), and their performance in IPL 2023 was average. Sanju Samson, who came close to winning the IPL as captain in 2022, will be determined to prove himself in the next IPL. Unfortunately, things did not go well for him. Sanju and head coach Kumar Sangakkara will have a challenging task at the auction. Although Sanju may not be physically present at the auction, he will still contribute to the selection of players for the Rajasthan Royals team.
RR retained players: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).
RR released players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
RR’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Riyan Parag
|3.8 crore
|2
|Jason Holder
|5.75 crore
|3
|Donovan Ferreira
|50 lakh
|4
|Akash Vashisht
|20 lakh
|5
|Abdul PA
|20 lakh
|6
|Jos Buttler
|10 Crore
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|4 Crore
|8
|Shimron Hetmyer
|8.5 crore
|9
|Devdutt Padikkal
|7.75 crore
|10
|Joe Root
|1 crore
|11
|Sanju Samson
|14 Crore
|12
|Dhruv Jurel
|20 lakh
|13
|R. Ashwin
|5 crore
|14
|Trent Boult
|8 crore
|15
|KC Cariappa
|30 lakh
|16
|Sandeep Sharma
|50 lakh
|17
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6.5 crore
|18
|Navdeep Saini
|2.6 crore
|19
|Obed McCoy
|75 lakh
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|20 lakh
|21
|Kuldip Yadav
|20 lakh
|22
|Adam Zampa
|1.5 crore
|23
|KM Asif
|30 lakh
|24
|Murugan Ashwin
|20 lakh
|25
|Kunal Rathore
|20 lakh
|26
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|TBA
|TBA
|29
|TBA
|TBA
|30
|TBA
|TBA
|31
|TBA
|TBA
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|33
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|TBA
|TBA
|35
|TBA
|TBA
|36
|TBA
|TBA
|37
|TBA
|TBA
|38
|TBA
|TBA
|39
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|TBA
|TBA
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...