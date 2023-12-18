IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Mumbai Indians (MI) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check MI's full list of released, retained, and new players.
The Mumbai Indians, who have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times, will be aiming for another championship in the upcoming IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya as their new captain. Rohit Sharma, who led the team to their previous five titles during his ten-year captaincy, will no longer be the captain. Last year, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, won the 2023 edition and equaled MI's record of five titles. In IPL 2024, all attention will be on the new captain, Hardik Pandya. Some fans feel that it was unfair to remove Rohit Sharma as captain after leading the team for ten years, while others believe that a change was necessary after two recent seasons with average results. Mumbai Indians had a rough start in IPL 2023 but made a remarkable comeback in the end.
MI retained players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (Traded), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (Traded)
MI released players: Chris Jordan, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Roley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs
MI's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|Rs. 16 Cr(R)
|2
|Ishan Kishan (wk)
|Rs. 15.25 crores(R)
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Rs. 12 Cr(R)
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|NIL
|5
|Tilak Varma
|Rs. 1.70 Cr(R)
|6
|Vishnu Vinod
|Rs. 20 Lakh
|7
|Shams Mulani
|Rs. 20 Lakh
|8
|Nehal Wadhera
|Rs. 20 Lakh
|9
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|Rs. 20 Lakhs(R)
|10
|Arshad Khan
|Rs. 20 lakhs(R)
|11
|Akash Madhwal
|Rs. 20 lakhs(R)
|12
|Dewald Brevis
|Rs. 3 crores(R)
|13
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Rs. 30 Lakhs(R)
|14
|Piyush Chawla
|Rs. 50 Lakh
|15
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Rs. 8 Cr(R)
|16
|Tim David
|Rs. 8.25 Crores(R)
|17
|Jason Behrendorff
|Traded from RCB
|18
|TBA
|TBA
|19
|TBA
|TBA
|20
|TBA
|TBA
|21
|TBA
|TBA
|22
|TBA
|TBA
|23
|TBA
|TBA
|24
|TBA
|TBA
|25
|TBA
|TBA
|26
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|TBA
|TBA
|29
|TBA
|TBA
|30
|TBA
|TBA
|31
|TBA
|TBA
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|33
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|TBA
|TBA
|35
|TBA
|TBA
|36
|TBA
|TBA
|37
|TBA
|TBA
|38
|TBA
|TBA
|39
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|TBA
|TBA
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...