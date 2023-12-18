IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Mumbai Indians (MI) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check MI's full list of released, retained, and new players.

The Mumbai Indians, who have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times, will be aiming for another championship in the upcoming IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya as their new captain. Rohit Sharma, who led the team to their previous five titles during his ten-year captaincy, will no longer be the captain. Last year, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, won the 2023 edition and equaled MI's record of five titles. In IPL 2024, all attention will be on the new captain, Hardik Pandya. Some fans feel that it was unfair to remove Rohit Sharma as captain after leading the team for ten years, while others believe that a change was necessary after two recent seasons with average results. Mumbai Indians had a rough start in IPL 2023 but made a remarkable comeback in the end.

MI retained players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (Traded), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (Traded)

MI released players: Chris Jordan, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Roley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs

MI's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Rohit Sharma (c) Rs. 16 Cr(R) 2 Ishan Kishan (wk) Rs. 15.25 crores(R) 3 Jasprit Bumrah Rs. 12 Cr(R) 4 Hardik Pandya NIL 5 Tilak Varma Rs. 1.70 Cr(R) 6 Vishnu Vinod Rs. 20 Lakh 7 Shams Mulani Rs. 20 Lakh 8 Nehal Wadhera Rs. 20 Lakh 9 Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs. 20 Lakhs(R) 10 Arshad Khan Rs. 20 lakhs(R) 11 Akash Madhwal Rs. 20 lakhs(R) 12 Dewald Brevis Rs. 3 crores(R) 13 Arjun Tendulkar Rs. 30 Lakhs(R) 14 Piyush Chawla Rs. 50 Lakh 15 Suryakumar Yadav Rs. 8 Cr(R) 16 Tim David Rs. 8.25 Crores(R) 17 Jason Behrendorff Traded from RCB 18 TBA TBA 19 TBA TBA 20 TBA TBA 21 TBA TBA 22 TBA TBA 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...