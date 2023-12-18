IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Delhi Capitals (DC) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check DC's full list of released, retained, and new players.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are placing a lot of importance on the IPL 2024 auction, especially after their disappointing performance in the previous season. DC, that are aiming for their first IPL title, have retained 16 players and have a budget of Rs 28.95 crore for the auction. They have reached the one IPL final in 2020 but lost to Mumbai Indians in final. There is hope as Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident, is showing signs of improvement. Recent reports confirm that he is actively participating in a training camp with DC in Kolkata, closely supervised by Ricky Ponting, Pravin Amre, and Sourav Ganguly.

DC retained players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar

DC released players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Axar Patel 9 Crore 2 Mitchell Marsh 6.5 crore 3 Lalit Yadav 65 lakh 4 Ripal Patel 20 lakh 5 Vicky Ostwal 20 lakh 6 Aman Khan 20 lakh 7 Prithvi Shaw 7.5 Crore 8 David Warner 6.25 crore 9 Sarfaraz Khan 20 lakh 10 Yash Dhull 50 lakh 11 Rovman Powell 2.8 crore 12 Manish Pandey 2.4 crore 13 Rilee Rossouw 4.6 crore 14 Rishabh Pant 16 Crore 15 Anrich Nortje 6.5 Crore 16 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1.1 crore 17 Mustafizur Rahman 2 crore 18 Kuldeep Yadav 2 crore 19 Khaleel Ahmed 5.25 crore 20 Chetan Sakariya 4.2 crore 21 Pravin Dubey 50 lakh 22 Lungi Ngidi 50 lakh 23 Ishant Sharma 50 lakh 24 Mukesh Kumar 5.5 crore 25 Phil Salt 2 crore 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...