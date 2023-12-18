IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Delhi Capitals (DC) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check DC's full list of released, retained, and new players.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are placing a lot of importance on the IPL 2024 auction, especially after their disappointing performance in the previous season. DC, that are aiming for their first IPL title, have retained 16 players and have a budget of Rs 28.95 crore for the auction. They have reached the one IPL final in 2020 but lost to Mumbai Indians in final. There is hope as Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident, is showing signs of improvement. Recent reports confirm that he is actively participating in a training camp with DC in Kolkata, closely supervised by Ricky Ponting, Pravin Amre, and Sourav Ganguly.
DC retained players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar
DC released players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.
DC’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Axar Patel
|9 Crore
|2
|Mitchell Marsh
|6.5 crore
|3
|Lalit Yadav
|65 lakh
|4
|Ripal Patel
|20 lakh
|5
|Vicky Ostwal
|20 lakh
|6
|Aman Khan
|20 lakh
|7
|Prithvi Shaw
|7.5 Crore
|8
|David Warner
|6.25 crore
|9
|Sarfaraz Khan
|20 lakh
|10
|Yash Dhull
|50 lakh
|11
|Rovman Powell
|2.8 crore
|12
|Manish Pandey
|2.4 crore
|13
|Rilee Rossouw
|4.6 crore
|14
|Rishabh Pant
|16 Crore
|15
|Anrich Nortje
|6.5 Crore
|16
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|1.1 crore
|17
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2 crore
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2 crore
|19
|Khaleel Ahmed
|5.25 crore
|20
|Chetan Sakariya
|4.2 crore
|21
|Pravin Dubey
|50 lakh
|22
|Lungi Ngidi
|50 lakh
|23
|Ishant Sharma
|50 lakh
|24
|Mukesh Kumar
|5.5 crore
|25
|Phil Salt
|2 crore
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...