IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check CSK's full list of released, retained, and new players.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a team that has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times, is determined to win the upcoming edition of IPL 2024. Dhoni, who has led CSK to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), is all set to lead CSK again and make the franchise the most successful IPL team ever. Currently, CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) share the record for winning the title five times each. CSK has a strong squad with top players like Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, and Mitchell Santner. CSK has been successful in auctions due to the smart investments made by CEO Kasi Viswanathan. This is one of the crucial reasons why CSK has reached many finals and won five trophies.

CSK retained players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

CSK released players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati

CSK's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Ravindra Jadeja(C) INR 16 Cr 2 MS Dhoni (wk) INR 12 Cr 3 Deepak Chahar INR 14 crores 4 Moeen Ali INR 8 Cr 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad INR 6 Cr 6 Shivam Dube INR 4 crores 7 Mitchell Santner INR 1.90 crores 8 Rajvardhan Hangargekar INR 1.50 crores 9 Prashant Solanki INR 1.20 crores 10 Devon Conway INR 1 crores 11 Maheesh Theekshana INR 70 Lakhs 12 Nishant Sindhu INR 60 lakh 13 Ajinkya Rahane INR 50 lakh 14 Shaik Rasheed INR 20 lakh 15 Ajay Mandal INR 20 lacs 16 Tushar Deshpande INR 20 Lakhs 17 Simarjeet Singh INR 20 Lakhs 18 Matheesha Pathirana INR 20 Lakhs 19 Mukesh Choudhary INR 20 Lakhs 20 TBA TBA 21 TBA TBA 22 TBA TBA 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...