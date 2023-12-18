IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check CSK's full list of released, retained, and new players.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a team that has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times, is determined to win the upcoming edition of IPL 2024. Dhoni, who has led CSK to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), is all set to lead CSK again and make the franchise the most successful IPL team ever. Currently, CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) share the record for winning the title five times each. CSK has a strong squad with top players like Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, and Mitchell Santner. CSK has been successful in auctions due to the smart investments made by CEO Kasi Viswanathan. This is one of the crucial reasons why CSK has reached many finals and won five trophies.
CSK retained players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande
CSK released players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati
CSK's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|INR 16 Cr
|2
|MS Dhoni (wk)
|INR 12 Cr
|3
|Deepak Chahar
|INR 14 crores
|4
|Moeen Ali
|INR 8 Cr
|5
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|INR 6 Cr
|6
|Shivam Dube
|INR 4 crores
|7
|Mitchell Santner
|INR 1.90 crores
|8
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|INR 1.50 crores
|9
|Prashant Solanki
|INR 1.20 crores
|10
|Devon Conway
|INR 1 crores
|11
|Maheesh Theekshana
|INR 70 Lakhs
|12
|Nishant Sindhu
|INR 60 lakh
|13
|Ajinkya Rahane
|INR 50 lakh
|14
|Shaik Rasheed
|INR 20 lakh
|15
|Ajay Mandal
|INR 20 lacs
|16
|Tushar Deshpande
|INR 20 Lakhs
|17
|Simarjeet Singh
|INR 20 Lakhs
|18
|Matheesha Pathirana
|INR 20 Lakhs
|19
|Mukesh Choudhary
|INR 20 Lakhs
|20
|TBA
|TBA
|21
|TBA
|TBA
|22
|TBA
|TBA
|23
|TBA
|TBA
|24
|TBA
|TBA
|25
|TBA
|TBA
|26
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|TBA
|TBA
|29
|TBA
|TBA
|30
|TBA
|TBA
|31
|TBA
|TBA
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|33
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|TBA
|TBA
|35
|TBA
|TBA
|36
|TBA
|TBA
|37
|TBA
|TBA
|38
|TBA
|TBA
|39
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|TBA
|TBA
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...