IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check CSK's full list of released, retained, and new players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a team that has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) five times, is determined to win the upcoming edition of IPL 2024. Dhoni, who has led CSK to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), is all set to lead CSK again and make the franchise the most successful IPL team ever. Currently, CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) share the record for winning the title five times each. CSK has a strong squad with top players like Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, and Mitchell Santner. CSK has been successful in auctions due to the smart investments made by CEO Kasi Viswanathan. This is one of the crucial reasons why CSK has reached many finals and won five trophies.

CSK retained players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

CSK released players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati

CSK's full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Ravindra Jadeja(C) INR 16 Cr
2 MS Dhoni (wk) INR 12 Cr
3 Deepak Chahar INR 14 crores
4 Moeen Ali INR 8 Cr
5 Ruturaj Gaikwad INR 6 Cr
6 Shivam Dube INR 4 crores
7 Mitchell Santner INR 1.90 crores
8 Rajvardhan Hangargekar INR 1.50 crores
9 Prashant Solanki INR 1.20 crores
10 Devon Conway INR 1 crores
11 Maheesh Theekshana INR 70 Lakhs
12 Nishant Sindhu INR 60 lakh
13 Ajinkya Rahane INR 50 lakh
14 Shaik Rasheed INR 20 lakh
15 Ajay Mandal INR 20 lacs
16 Tushar Deshpande INR 20 Lakhs
17 Simarjeet Singh INR 20 Lakhs
18 Matheesha Pathirana INR 20 Lakhs
19 Mukesh Choudhary INR 20 Lakhs
20 TBA TBA
21 TBA TBA
22 TBA TBA
23 TBA TBA
24 TBA TBA
25 TBA TBA
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

