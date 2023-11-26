Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Mumbai Indians

During the IPL trade window, Mumbai Indians traded Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

In a surprising turn of events, Hardik Pandya will not make a comeback in Mumbai Indians (MI). As per the shocking reports circulated online about the star-all rounder rejoining MI have not come out to be true. In reality, the star-all rounder has been retained by Gujarat Titans as their captain ahead of the IPL 2024. 

With respect to Mumbai’s list of retained players, Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the franchise for the 12th time in the cash-rich league. Along with Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan have also been retained. Despite reports suggesting Cameron Green’s release to generate funds for Mumbai, the Aussie player has managed to be in the retention list.

However, the reports about the release of Jofra Archer came out to be true. Players like Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan also get released ahead of auction.

During the IPL trade window, Mumbai Indians traded Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has managed to retain most of their key players and will probably be looking forward to retaining some players in the Auction. Having said that, it is going to be difficult as the auction is about to witness some talented entrants with players like Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head. 

 MI retained players:

Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG).

MI released Players:

Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

The 17th edition of IPL Auction 2024 will take place on 19 December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

