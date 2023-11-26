Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Kolkata Knight Riders

This edition of IPL is going to be very exciting for KKR as they will be welcoming their former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. He led the team to 2012 and 2014 IPL triumphs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 taking place on 19 December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their list of players that have been retained and released for the 17th IPL edition. 

Talking about the released players, this edition KKR have let gone many of their experienced players. Players like Shakib Al Hasan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee have not managed to be in the retained list. However, the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise will most likely make an attempt towards retaining some of their players in the upcoming auction. 

Whereas star players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell who have played for the franchise in most number of matches have been retained. Nitish Rana who captained KKR in last edition, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have also made it to the retention list. The team is also ready to see some World Cup power entering the IPL ground with players like Shreyas Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

This edition of IPL is going to be very exciting for KKR as they will be welcoming their former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. He led the team to 2012 and 2014 IPL triumphs.

KKR retained players:

Nitish Rana

Rinku Singh

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Shreyas Iyer

Jason Roy

Sunil Narine

Suyash Sharma

Anukul Roy

Andre Russell

Venkatesh Iyer

Harshit Rana

Vaibhav Arora

Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR released players:

Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Das

Aarya Desai

David Wiese

Shardul Thakur

Narayan Jagadeesan

Mandeep Singh

Kulwant Khejroliya

Lockie Ferguson

Umesh Yadav

Tim Southee

Johnson Charles

