IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Kolkata Knight Riders

This edition of IPL is going to be very exciting for KKR as they will be welcoming their former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. He led the team to 2012 and 2014 IPL triumphs.
Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 taking place on 19 December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their list of players that have been retained and released for the 17th IPL edition.
Talking about the released players, this edition KKR have let gone many of their experienced players. Players like Shakib Al Hasan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee have not managed to be in the retained list. However, the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise will most likely make an attempt towards retaining some of their players in the upcoming auction.
Whereas star players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell who have played for the franchise in most number of matches have been retained. Nitish Rana who captained KKR in last edition, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have also made it to the retention list. The team is also ready to see some World Cup power entering the IPL ground with players like Shreyas Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
KKR retained players:
Nitish Rana
Rinku Singh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Shreyas Iyer
Jason Roy
Sunil Narine
Suyash Sharma
Anukul Roy
Andre Russell
Venkatesh Iyer
Harshit Rana
Vaibhav Arora
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR released players:
Shakib Al Hasan
Litton Das
Aarya Desai
David Wiese
Shardul Thakur
Narayan Jagadeesan
Mandeep Singh
Kulwant Khejroliya
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
Tim Southee
Johnson Charles