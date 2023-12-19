Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for INR 24.75 crore

Meet Mukesh Ambani's niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she's married to…

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

IPL Auction 2024: CSK bags Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings buys Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 cr, Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings

IPL Auction 2024: CSK bags Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

Rachin Ravindra has been bought by five-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.8 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

New Zealand’s star batter Rachin Ravindra, who was expected to be one of the highest bids in the IPL Auction 2024 has been bought by five-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.8 crore.

Set at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, the star player triggered a bidding war between CSK and DC. Punjab Kings joined the war as well. However, Chennai continued their bid and bought the Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore. The Indian-origin player is set to make his IPL debut under the guidance of MS Dhoni.

While India’s star bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was also expected to get the highest bid in IPL Auction will make his return to the MS Dhoni-led team.

Set at a base price of Rs 2 crore, CSK and SRH start the bidding war. However, CSK showed no signs of letting go of the star bowling all-rounder and bought him for Rs 4 crore.

