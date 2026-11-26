Mustafizur Rahman has opted out of the IPL mini-auction to avoid humiliation and backlash after last year's KKR controversy, and is likely to play in the PSL instead.

Mustafizur Rahman will not be part of the IPL mini-auction this year. The Bangladesh fast bowler has decided to stay away, not because no team wants him, but because he does not want to go through the same pain again.

Fear of humiliation again

According to people close to Mustafizur, he is still dealing with the wounds from the previous year. He worries that the auction won't sell. That can lead to a lot of trolling on social media in Bangladesh. He may be accused by fans of being avaricious for attempting to compete in the IPL.

He has decided not to register at all in order to prevent such embarrassment and criticism. For a guy who was once among the league's most sought-after left-arm pacers, it is a quiet and difficult choice. He has so far represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. In 60 games, he has claimed 65 wickets.

What happened last year

Following a bidding war between CSK and DC, Mustafizur was selected by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. In the midst of tensions between India and Bangladesh, he was the only player from Bangladesh to receive a squad, but he was eventually released per BCCI directives. Bangladesh declined to participate in the T20 World Cup in India due to the intense controversy, and Scotland took their place.

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Where will he play now?

Instead of the IPL, Mustafizur is likely to return to PSL with Lahore Qalandars next season. He is currently playing for Dubai Capitals in ILT20 and will make his BBL debut with Melbourne Renegades. Though he is out, 12 other Bangladesh players, including Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy, have registered for the mini-auction in Goa on December 16.