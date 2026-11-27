Rohit Sharma is back as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027 after Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings. MI announced the news with a video.

Mumbai Indians confirmed Rohit as captain for IPL 2027 through its official social media handles. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

Mumbai Indians shares thrilling video

Mumbai Indians shared the announcement in their own style. They posted a video on Instagram with the caption, 'Smile, everybody smile'. A day before the announcement, MI had also shared a teaser video with a blue helmet under stadium lights and the date '27.11.26'. Fans had already guessed that a big announcement was coming. When the final video dropped, the comment section was filled with love, fire emojis and messages like 'Captain is back'.

Why did MI bring Rohit back?

Rohit last led MI in IPL 2023, before Hardik Pandya took over in 2024 after returning from Gujarat Titans. Under Hardik, MI struggled and finished 9th in IPL 2026 with just 4 wins, so the franchise turned back to its most successful captain. Rohit has led MI to all five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He had first suggested Tilak Varma's name, but on MI's request, he agreed to lead again.

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Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure at MI

Hardik's tenure lasted three seasons, from 2024 to 2026. Under him, MI struggled to find consistency. The team finished ninth in IPL 2026 with just 4 wins in 14 matches. The title drought stretched to 6 years. Despite the struggles, Hardik gave his best as an all-rounder and always backed his players. But the results did not come. Finally, ahead of IPL 2027, Hardik moved to Punjab Kings through a trade, ending his second stint with MI as captain.