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IPL 2027: Mumbai Indian's Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene quits

Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027, ending his 10-year association with the franchise. MI won three IPL titles (2017, 2019, 2020) during his tenure.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indian's Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene quits
Mahela Jayawardene ends 10-year journey with Mumbai Indians.
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Mahela Jayawardene has resigned as head coach of Mumbai Indians before IPL 2027, concluding a decade-long association during which the team secured three IPL titles. His coaching tenure included two periods: from 2017 to 2022 and again from 2024 to 2026. Mumbai Indians expressed that he will always be part of the #OneFamily.

End of a decade-long journey with MI

The Mumbai Indians won IPL titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020 while he was their coach. According to the squad, he was instrumental in forming the team's culture and creating a solid atmosphere that prioritises discipline and teamwork. Jayawardene also held the position of Global Head of Performance in 2022. In that capacity, he managed MI's growth in international leagues and collaborated with coaching staff to develop a shared philosophy. Mumbai Indians Women, MI New York, and MI Emirates all took home titles during this phase.

Jayawardene and Nita Ambani share statements

In response to his departure, Jayawardene stated that MI had played a significant role in his path for more than ten years. He expressed gratitude to the owners, Nita and Akash Ambani, the players, the coaching staff, and the fans for their support and confidence. “Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all, the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” he said.

Also read: Thane Shocker: Class 12 students murder schoolmate for gold chain, burn body after taking cues from Drishyam 3

Owner Nita Ambani thanked Jayawardene for his contribution and said his calm leadership, integrity and love for the game meant a lot. "Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily,” she said. Mumbai Indians have not yet announced who will replace him as head coach for IPL 2027.

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