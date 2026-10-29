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IPL 2027: Lasith Malinga leaves Mumbai Indians; know who is new bowling coach

Mumbai Indians parted ways with bowling coach Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027 after a poor 2026 season.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

IPL 2027: Lasith Malinga leaves Mumbai Indians; know who is new bowling coach
MI clear-out! Malinga leave ahead of IPL 2027.
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Mumbai Indians have officially announced the departure of Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey, and Carl Hopkinson from their men's team coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027. The five-time IPL champions expressed gratitude for the contributions of the three coaches in their official statement.

Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson leave MI

Lasith Malinga, a key player for the Mumbai Indians, impacted the team's championship wins and later became a bowling coach to nurture fast bowlers. Paras Mhambrey, serving from 2010 to 2017 and again in 2024, brought valuable coaching experience and a strong grasp of team culture, significantly improving performance.

Before the 2025 season, Carl Hopkinson signed with the Mumbai Indians. He had previously worked with the national squad of England. His coaching background and fielding expertise made him an invaluable member of the support team. In their statement, Mumbai Indians said, "Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family. Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey. We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours."

Also read: Ghaziabad Horror Caught On Camera: Woman kills husband with gym trainer days ahead of Karwa Chauth

MI look to rebuild for IPL 2027

The Mumbai Indians have had a difficult time lately. 2020 was their most recent IPL championship. The team has missed the playoffs several times and hasn't won a title since. The Mumbai Indians had a bad season in the 2026 Indian Premier League. With just four victories and ten defeats in 14 games, they placed ninth in the standings. They were not able to advance to the knockout stages.

The decision to fire three top coaches is viewed as a step in the process of rebuilding. Before the IPL 2027 season, the team is anticipated to add new coaches. Next year, fans will be looking to see if these adjustments can help the five-time winners get back on track.

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