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IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi, drops big hint on new tournament schedule

Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi's January IPL plan. Her reason will surprise you.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi, drops big hint on new tournament schedule
Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi.
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Juhi Chawla agrees with Lalit Modi. She feels IPL should not be played in the harsh summer heat. Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla has backed Lalit Modi’s idea to start the IPL in January instead of April-May. She says the change will give players and fans a better experience.

What Lalit Modi suggested

The IPL's founder, Lalit Modi, has suggested that the BCCI reconsider the IPL schedule. He thinks the IPL is now so popular that it doesn't need to be scheduled on the cricket calendar. Rather, it can affect the calendar. He gestured to the intense heat that occurs between April and May. He claimed that better circumstances for players and spectators might result from an earlier start. Additionally, it might benefit broadcasters and improve the growth of Indian cricket.

What Juhi Chawla said

Chawla responded to Modi’s post on X. She questioned why the biggest cricket tournament in the world is still played in the harshest heat. She said, "The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it. So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat?

And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?"She added, "Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall! The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!"Her point was simple. If the IPL has grown, its calendar should also change with time.

Also read: Ramayana: Yash reveals REAL REASON to play Ravana despite hate: calls it's 'conflict between mind and heart'

What BCCI is thinking

BCCI has not confirmed any big change yet. It is only discussing an earlier start to avoid heat and rain. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI that after May 15, there is a risk of rain and pre-monsoon showers, while hot weather is also tough for players and fans.

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