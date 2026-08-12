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IPL 2027: Is Hardik Pandya set to join Delhi Capitals after GT captaincy row? Franchise's cryptic post goes viral

Delhi Capitals’ viral post with Hardik Pandya sparked IPL 2027 trade rumours amid reports of his failed GT return over captaincy. No official confirmation yet.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

IPL 2027: Is Hardik Pandya set to join Delhi Capitals after GT captaincy row? Franchise's cryptic post goes viral
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Delhi Capitals have triggered fresh IPL trade rumours with a social media post featuring Hardik Pandya. The franchise shared a picture of the India all-rounder with DC Women’s player Minnu Mani and wrote, 'Two India all-rounders catching up.' The post comes amid reports that Pandya’s possible return to Gujarat Titans did not work out, sparking speculation about whether Delhi could be his next IPL team.

DC's post fuels speculation

The Delhi Capitals shared the photo with Minnu Mani on Instagram. Fans started chatting online as soon as they saw the caption, 'Two India all-rounders catching up.' The post was made during a period when Pandya's future with the Mumbai Indians is being questioned. Mumbai finished eighth in the 2026 Indian Premier League after losing ten of their fourteen games. Pandya had a difficult season with the bat and the ball as well. Talk of a trade has increased as his IPL 2027 role remains unclear. Neither Pandya nor the Delhi Capitals have formally confirmed any transfers. It's possible that the encounter was merely informal.

GT return reports and captaincy demand

Days after it was reported that Pandya's return to the Gujarat Titans had failed, the DC job was made. According to those sources, GT was amenable to reinstating their former leader, but they rejected Pandya's purported request to regain the command. The Gujarat Titans are still led by Shubman Gill. Before returning to the Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024, Pandya had led GT to the championship in 2022 and the final in 2023. For that season, he was named captain of MI.

Also read: Nikita Rawal breaks silence on viral video of fan 'forcefully kissing' her: 'I've nothing...'

What it means for Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, an all-rounder from India, is currently captain of the Delhi Capitals. There would be concerns about leadership and team balance if Pandya joined DC. Pandya's next step is unclear as IPL 2027 is still months away. He could transfer to another team or remain with the Mumbai Indians. As of right now, Delhi's post has just increased the excitement surrounding one of the biggest names in the IPL.

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