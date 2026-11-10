IPL 2027 Big Trade: Arshdeep Singh to leave PBKS? Hardik Pandya's place in MI remains doubtful

Arshdeep Singh father confirms a big IPL trade, but one major part of the deal is still a mystery.

Big news for IPL fans. Arshdeep Singh has been traded from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians. His father, Darshan Singh, has confirmed the move, even though both teams have not made an official announcement yet.

What did Arshdeep's father say

Darshan Singh is in New Zealand with his son. He told journalist Vimal Kumar that the family has received official intimation about the trade, and there was no prior discussion with Arshdeep about it. When asked if there was a prior discussion, Darshan Singh said: "No, there was no such discussion."

When asked about Hardik Pandya joining Punjab Kings as part of the deal, Darshan Singh did not confirm anything. He only spoke about his son moving to Mumbai Indians. He said he is happy that Arshdeep will now play alongside Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Why Punjab let Arshdeep go

Darshan Singh said the family found out about the trade with surprise. He said: "We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes. But, you know how it is: wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for him; there was a very strong connection with them. So, you do feel a little emotional about it."

He also explained the reason behind the move. He said: "But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy."

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What this means for Mumbai Indians

Darshan Singh is excited about Arshdeep joining Mumbai Indians and said fans are also very happy about the strong bowling attack. He said: "What can I say? Just look at the fans' reactions and remarks. They are very happy that it will be a great bowling attack, and they will tackle any score. They won't even let teams cross 200 runs. But again, it's IPL with flat pitches, so anything can happen there; that's a different matter. But indeed, it's a great partnership,"