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IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins play for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RR? Aussie pacer hints at return

Pat Cummins is set to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur after recovering from a back injury.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 09:37 AM IST

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins play for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RR? Aussie pacer hints at return
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Sunrisers Hyderabad have received a major boost ahead of their IPL 2026 fixture against Rajasthan Royals, with captain Pat Cummins confirming his return to competitive action. The match is scheduled to take place on April 25 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where SRH will look to continue their strong recent form.

Cummins had been sidelined for several months due to a recurring back issue that also forced him out of major international assignments, including the T20 World Cup. His absence had left a leadership gap in the squad, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan stepping in as stand-in captain during the early part of the season.

Signs of Full Fitness and Return to Bowling

The Australian pacer recently reassured fans of his recovery by sharing training visuals on social media, where he appeared to be bowling at full intensity. His message reflected excitement about returning to action after a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Teammate Travis Head added a lighter moment to the update with a playful remark on Cummins’ post, highlighting the team’s upbeat environment ahead of the crucial encounter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Careful Recovery After Setbacks

Cummins’ injury troubles began last year and limited his appearances across formats. Although he briefly featured in a Test match during the Ashes series, his workload has been carefully managed since then. He initially joined the SRH camp earlier in the season but returned to Australia for further medical assessments before being cleared for a comeback.

His return is expected to strengthen both the bowling unit and on-field leadership as the tournament progresses.

SRH Building Momentum in the Tournament

After a mixed start to their campaign, SRH have found rhythm with a series of strong performances. The 2016 champions have registered three consecutive victories, climbing into the top four with improved net run rate and growing confidence.

Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals, powered by a stunning unbeaten century from Abhishek Sharma, which helped the team post a dominant result.

Key Clash Ahead in Jaipur

SRH will now aim to extend their winning streak when they face Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag. With Cummins back in the lineup, the team hopes to further solidify their position in the points table and maintain their upward trajectory in the tournament.

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