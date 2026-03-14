IPL 2026: Who is Pakistani player Abrar Ahmed? Why his signing with Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred sparks controversy

He made his Test debut on 9 December 2022 in the second match of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He became the first Pakistani bowler to claim a ten-wicket haul on debut since 1995, taking 7 wickets for 114 runs in the first innings and 4 for 120 in the second.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's acquisition for 190,000 pounds (approx. Rs 2.34 crore) during Sunday's auction of The Hundred in London has stirred a massive controversy. Abrar was roped in by Kavya Maran's Sunrisers franchise, which is also in charge of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20. The move has sparked heavy backlash from fans on social media.

Who is Abrar Ahmed?

Abrar Ahmed is a leg spin bowler who was called up by the Pakistan national cricket team in December 2022 for the home Test series against England. He made his Test debut on 9 December 2022 in the second match of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He became the first Pakistani bowler to claim a ten-wicket haul on debut since 1995, taking 7 wickets for 114 runs in the first innings and 4 for 120 in the second.

Born in Karachi to an ethnic Pashtun family, Abrar Ahmed made his Twenty20 debut in 2017 and has played for Karachi Kings, Sindh, and Pakistan Shaheens. He's known for his impressive performances in Tests and T20S, including a 5-wicket haul against New Zealand and a T20 Asia Cup record-low 1/8 against Sri Lanka. He has been part of Pakistan's squad for several tournaments, including the 2024 T20 World Cup. He's had his share of injuries, including sciatica in 2023, but has bounced back with strong performances, like his 4/27 against South Africa.

Why is Abrar Ahmed's signing in Sunrisers Leed controversial?

The controversy sparked over Abrar Ahmed's past infamous viral celebrations after taking wickets against India, perceived by many as a dig at Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured in Pakistan in 2019. His post from March 2025 was captioned: “Having the last cup of FANTASTIC evening TEA before Ramadan begins,” an indirect reference to the 2019 Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman incident, which was brought up again during Operation Sindoor.