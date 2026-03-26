IPL 2026: Who is Ananya Birla? Know about billionaire entrepreneur and her RCB connection

Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is gaining attention amid her brother Aryaman's new leadership role with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ananya Birla, daughter of industrial magnate Kumar Mangalam Birla, has once again found herself in the public eye, this time due to her family's growing involvement in the cricket world. The buzz around her has intensified following her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla's appointment as chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although Ananya isn't directly linked to the management or ownership of the IPL franchise, her prominent background and increasing public presence have made her a figure of interest in the latest RCB developments.

A Strong Entrepreneurial Journey

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya has carved her own path, distinct from her family's business empire. She completed her education at the American School of Bombay before heading to the University of Oxford, where she pursued economics and management. Her entrepreneurial journey began at the young age of 17, when she founded Svatantra Microfin, a company focused on providing microloans to rural women in India. This initiative, aimed at promoting financial inclusion, has had a significant impact on the lives of many women in rural communities.

Ananya’s ventures have expanded into digital and consumer industries, with her company Ikai Asai, an online platform that taps into modern, tech-driven markets. These initiatives reflect her keen interest in evolving business landscapes, particularly in sectors that prioritise accessibility and technology.

Contributing to the Family Business

Ananya is also actively involved in the Birla family’s business empire, contributing to key companies under the Aditya Birla Group. She serves on the boards of organisations like Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, where she helps steer the group’s digital and consumer ventures. Her role in the family business complements her entrepreneurial efforts and strengthens her position as a versatile leader.

A Global Pop Artist and Mental Health Advocate

In addition to her business ventures, Ananya has achieved international recognition as a pop artist. Her music has resonated with a global audience, earning millions of streams and expanding her reach beyond business and finance. Alongside her music career, Ananya is also a dedicated mental health advocate. She works closely with Mpower, a platform that promotes mental health awareness, using her public profile to drive social change.

Why Ananya Birla is Trending Now

Ananya’s name has been trending lately, not only because of her brother’s new role with RCB but also because of her growing influence in the world of sports and entertainment. As a principal partner of RCB, she is seen as a significant figure within the cricket franchise. Recently, she became the subject of social media chatter after a playful interaction with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during an IPL 2026 promotional event. Gill’s gesture of gifting Ananya a signed jersey quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes, humorous posts, and fan reactions across social media.

While she may not be directly involved with RCB’s day-to-day operations, Ananya Birla’s rising visibility and diverse accomplishments continue to make her a fascinating figure in both business and entertainment circles.