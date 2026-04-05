IPL 2026: When will Shubman Gill return to action? Gujarat Titans share big update on availability

Shubman Gill missed Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals due to a muscle spasm, impacting the team’s chase.

Gujarat Titans faced a major setback in their IPL 2026 campaign as Shubman Gill missed Saturday’s clash against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. The absence of the star batter proved costly, as GT failed to chase a formidable 211-run target, suffering their second defeat of the season. In Gill’s absence, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan led the side.

Rashid confirmed the reason for Gill’s absence, stating, “Gill has a muscle spasm. Hopefully, he will be back soon.”

Injury Update and Team Optimism

Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Parthiv Patel provided further clarity on Gill’s condition. He revealed that the player had suffered a neck sprain during India’s Test series against South Africa in November 2025 and experienced a muscle spasm in recent days.

'Obviously, he had a neck sprain and recently a spasm. We are hopeful he will be fit for the next game. It doesn’t look serious,' Patel said, emphasising that the team is cautiously optimistic about his return for the next match against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Hayden Praises Gill’s Leadership and Growth

Despite the setback, GT’s coaching staff praised Gill’s contributions to the team. Batting coach Matthew Hayden highlighted the India star’s development both as a batter and a leader.

'Shubman is a very clear thinker on the field, and that reflects his understanding of cricket at the highest level, including Test cricket,' Hayden said.

The former Australian opener also lauded Gill’s confidence and composure, describing it as a modern swagger that demonstrates control and self-assurance. Hayden added, 'He brings a lot of confidence and a sense of shaping his own destiny. But more importantly, he remains unselfish and team-oriented, always prioritising the side over individual accolades.'

Looking Ahead

With the next game against Delhi Capitals just around the corner, Gujarat Titans are hopeful of having Gill back in the squad. His presence is expected to bolster both the batting line-up and leadership structure, giving GT a stronger chance in the remainder of IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan will continue to lead the side in Gill’s absence, with the coaching staff focusing on injury management and ensuring the team adapts effectively to the challenge of playing without their regular captain.