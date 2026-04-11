IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled in the IPL with a 78 off 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals against RCB, powering a dominant chase.

Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational innings in the Indian Premier League on Friday night, lighting up the contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with fearless strokeplay. His performance not only powered Rajasthan Royals to a dominant win but also drew high praise from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who described him as a 'rare, generational talent.'

A Stunning Display of Power-Hitting

The 15-year-old from Samastipur in Bihar played one of the most destructive knocks of the season, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls. His innings included a rapid 15-ball half-century, setting the tone for a comfortable six-wicket victory for the Rajasthan Royals while chasing a massive target of 202.

Sooryavanshi struck eight fours and seven sixes, with the majority of his runs coming through boundaries. His aggressive intent ensured the Royals completed the chase in just 18 overs.

Dominance Against World-Class Bowling

What made the innings more remarkable was the quality of opposition bowling. The teenager showed remarkable control and confidence against bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood and others, adjusting quickly to line and length variations.

At one point, he comfortably handled a well-directed delivery and responded with consecutive powerful shots over the field, highlighting his exceptional timing and shot selection under pressure.

Tharoor’s High Praise

Impressed by the young batter’s composure, Shashi Tharoor followed the innings closely and later shared his admiration on social media. He praised Sooryavanshi’s bat speed, timing, and natural ability, calling his performance 'breathtaking' and 'exhilarating.'

Tharoor further noted that watching the teenager bat made him stop everything else, calling him a player who is reshaping modern batting with his fearless approach.

Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Even after his dismissal, the result was already sealed in Rajasthan Royals’ favour. The team remained in full control, finishing the match comfortably thanks to the early damage caused by Sooryavanshi.

Having impressed in his debut IPL season at just 14, the youngster has continued his rapid rise this year. His strike rate, well above the elite benchmark of 200 in T20 cricket, reflects both his confidence and consistency.

Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach and ability to dominate top-class bowling attacks have already marked him as one of the most exciting young prospects in Indian cricket.