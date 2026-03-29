Dhurandhar 2 action director Aejaz Gulab defends violence in Ranveer Singh film: 'Not mindless action, it is backed by emotion'
Reet Padda is dating Pakistani man? Viral claims emerge after Aneet Padda’s sister calls Dhurandhar 2 as ‘propaganda’; netizens says, 'lives in Europe with boyfriend'
IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI for stricter IPL withdrawal rules, says 'Two-year ban not enough'
Anushka Sharma's hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping easy catch in RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 goes viral - Watch video
JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser, author's reaction for HBO series goes viral
Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US
Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire, investigation underway
Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'
SPORTS
Sunil Gavaskar urges the BCCI to enforce stricter penalties for last-minute IPL withdrawals, calling the current two-year ban for overseas players insufficient.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to enforce stricter measures against last-minute withdrawals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar highlighted that the current two-year ban for overseas players who pull out after being picked in the auction is insufficient to deter such actions.
Gavaskar’s comments come amid a spate of high-profile exits by international players, many citing personal reasons or workload management. These withdrawals have sparked concerns about player commitment and the effectiveness of existing league regulations.
“It is a tough one. Clearly, Ben Duckett had a very good Ashes series… he was probably quite happy to miss this and focus on his England Test career,” Gavaskar said. “But yes, what should be done is something for the BCCI to think about… as long as it’s not having an impact on the player and his chances of coming back to the IPL, it won’t work.'
England batter Ben Duckett recently withdrew from IPL 2026 after being bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Duckett cited the need to prioritise red-ball cricket and spend time at home following a demanding international schedule, including the Ashes and T20 World Cup.
Under current IPL rules, Duckett could face a two-year ban from participating in the league or future auctions, similar to England teammate Harry Brook, who had earlier pulled out after being bought for Rs 6.25 crore.
Gavaskar believes the BCCI must rethink its approach to overseas player withdrawals to ensure better accountability. He suggested that the league should implement penalties with a tangible impact on players, making it clear that last-minute pullouts will carry serious consequences. He also proposed that franchises consider adopting stricter stances on such players in future auctions to maintain the integrity and competitiveness of the tournament.
As the IPL continues to attract top talent worldwide, repeated withdrawals could undermine the league’s credibility and financial stability. Gavaskar’s call for stronger deterrents reflects a growing need for the BCCI to revisit its policies and ensure that commitments made by players during the auction are respected. With the tournament’s global appeal at stake, maintaining accountability is now a pressing priority.