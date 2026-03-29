IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI for stricter IPL withdrawal rules, says 'Two-year ban not enough'

Sunil Gavaskar urges the BCCI to enforce stricter penalties for last-minute IPL withdrawals, calling the current two-year ban for overseas players insufficient.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to enforce stricter measures against last-minute withdrawals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar highlighted that the current two-year ban for overseas players who pull out after being picked in the auction is insufficient to deter such actions.

IPL Withdrawals Raise Concerns

Gavaskar’s comments come amid a spate of high-profile exits by international players, many citing personal reasons or workload management. These withdrawals have sparked concerns about player commitment and the effectiveness of existing league regulations.

“It is a tough one. Clearly, Ben Duckett had a very good Ashes series… he was probably quite happy to miss this and focus on his England Test career,” Gavaskar said. “But yes, what should be done is something for the BCCI to think about… as long as it’s not having an impact on the player and his chances of coming back to the IPL, it won’t work.'

Ben Duckett’s Exit and Its Implications

England batter Ben Duckett recently withdrew from IPL 2026 after being bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Duckett cited the need to prioritise red-ball cricket and spend time at home following a demanding international schedule, including the Ashes and T20 World Cup.

Under current IPL rules, Duckett could face a two-year ban from participating in the league or future auctions, similar to England teammate Harry Brook, who had earlier pulled out after being bought for Rs 6.25 crore.

Gavaskar Urges Policy Revisions

Gavaskar believes the BCCI must rethink its approach to overseas player withdrawals to ensure better accountability. He suggested that the league should implement penalties with a tangible impact on players, making it clear that last-minute pullouts will carry serious consequences. He also proposed that franchises consider adopting stricter stances on such players in future auctions to maintain the integrity and competitiveness of the tournament.

Ensuring Player Commitment

As the IPL continues to attract top talent worldwide, repeated withdrawals could undermine the league’s credibility and financial stability. Gavaskar’s call for stronger deterrents reflects a growing need for the BCCI to revisit its policies and ensure that commitments made by players during the auction are respected. With the tournament’s global appeal at stake, maintaining accountability is now a pressing priority.