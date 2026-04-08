IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

Sunil Gavaskar criticises overseas player availability in IPL 2026, highlighting injuries, workload limits, and Cricket Board restrictions.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has once again sparked debate over the availability of foreign players in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A number of international stars have yet to join their franchises for various reasons, raising concerns among teams and fans alike.

Injuries and Workload Management Affect Key Players

Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Starc continues to recover from an injury, with Cricket Australia also managing his schedule ahead of a demanding international calendar starting August 2026. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have returned to their teams but are still not fully fit, leaving them absent from IPL 2026 matches so far.

Sri Lanka Cricket has also contributed to the uncertainty, withholding No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for players such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshaan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana. Hasaranga and Pathirana are sidelined due to injuries, while Malinga has even filed a court case against the board over the issue.

Cameron Green Controversy Highlights Tensions

The most discussed situation involves Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 25.2 crore for his services, expecting him to contribute both with bat and ball. However, Cricket Australia has limited Green to batting duties only. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane criticised the Australian board following the team’s opening loss to Mumbai Indians.

Gavaskar argued that franchises deserve full commitment from overseas players once contracted, noting that bowling four overs per match over two months should not be considered excessive. He emphasised that playing for the country is important, but questioned whether the restrictions on player roles are justified given the IPL’s structure and schedule.

Financial Dynamics and Board Commissions

Gavaskar also shed light on the financial aspects of overseas participation. Unlike other global T20 leagues, the IPL requires foreign cricket boards to receive 10% of the player’s salary when issuing NoCs. He pointed out that no other league, including The Hundred, pays boards in this way, and questioned whether this system unfairly benefits foreign boards at the expense of franchises and the league.

A Call for Clearer Policies

Gavaskar’s column underscores the growing tension between franchises, players, and international boards. As the IPL continues to expand in profile and financial stakes, fans and teams are left hoping for smoother coordination to ensure the tournament maintains its competitive edge and global appeal.