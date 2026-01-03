FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR faces heat over Bangladeshi cricketer, Shashi Tharoor comes in support, here's all you need to know

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor came to the defence of KKR's decision to include Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman in IPL, stating that cricket should remain free from politics amidst the ongoing minority attacks in Bangladesh.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

    major controversy has erupted following criticism by renowned Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signed Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman.

    What exactly happened?

    The issue has triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders from the BJP, Congress, NCP, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) weighing in, raising questions about sports, religion, national interest, and alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

    Speaking to IANS, Devkinandan Thakur claimed that the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player by KKR had hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country, especially in view of the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

    He alleged that violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country was continuing unabated and described recent incidents of brutal attacks.

    Thakur maintained that religious leaders generally do not interfere in sports or entertainment but said the present circumstances warranted objection.

    Questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s decision, he said that allowing a player from Bangladesh to play in the IPL for a significant sum amounted to hurting the sentiments of “100 crore Hindus.” He demanded that Bangladeshi cricketers be excluded from the IPL under the current situation and warned of protests if the demand was not met.

    Reiterating his stance, Thakur said his concern was not about Shah Rukh Khan’s profession or status but about what he described as the protection of Hindu interests globally.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes in support

    Amid the ongoing controversy over Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to select a Bangladeshi player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that "cricket should not be made to bear the burden" for attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

    Reacting to criticism over the selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by KKR, Tharoor told reporters here, "Cricket should not be made to bear the burden for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. We should try to insulate some areas from others. We are reaching out to Bangladesh and urging them to do the right thing to protect and look after their minorities, and this messaging must continue."

    "Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with any of these things. He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair," he added.

    He further cautioned against isolating neighbouring countries.

    (With inputs from agencies )

