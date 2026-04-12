IPL 2026: Sanju Samson thanks his ‘lucky charm’ after unbeaten knock against DC, says ‘Please come to every game’

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 115 powered CSK to 212/2 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 at Chepauk. After early struggles, his century with Ayush Mhatre’s support helped CSK secure their first win and regain momentum in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings finally found the spark they were searching for in the ongoing IPL 2026 season as a commanding batting display lifted them to their first win. The turnaround came at their home ground, where a dominant batting effort helped shift momentum after a shaky start to the campaign.

Strong Comeback After Early Struggles

After enduring a string of low scores and inconsistent form, CSK entered the match under pressure to deliver a strong response. The team had struggled to find rhythm in the opening games, but this fixture against the Delhi Capitals marked a clear change in intent and execution.

The batting unit responded with confidence, posting a massive total that put immediate pressure on the opposition. The innings proved to be the turning point CSK needed to revive their season.

Samson Anchors the Innings with a Masterclass

The highlight of the match was an outstanding unbeaten knock from Sanju Samson, who struck 115 off just 56 deliveries. Having managed single-digit scores in his previous outings, Samson’s performance came as a powerful statement of form and intent.

He paced his innings intelligently, absorbing early pressure before shifting gears as conditions improved. His shot selection and composure ensured CSK never lost control of the innings once momentum shifted in their favour.

Valuable Support from Mhatre

Young batter Ayush Mhatre also played a key role, contributing a fluent 59 off 36 balls. His partnership with Samson stabilised the middle overs and prevented Delhi from applying sustained pressure. Together, they built a stand that kept the scoreboard moving and laid the foundation for a formidable total of 212/2.

Reflection on Conditions and Strategy

Speaking after the match, Samson highlighted how the pitch behaved differently through the innings. He noted that batting was challenging early on due to slight grip in the surface, but became easier as the ball aged. This understanding helped CSK plan their approach effectively.

He also emphasised the importance of building a large total in modern T20 cricket, where competitive scores often need to exceed standard benchmarks to feel secure.

A Knock That Redefined CSK’s Momentum

Beyond the statistics, Samson’s innings carried emotional weight. It was a return to confidence after early setbacks and a reminder of his match-winning ability. CSK not only secured a crucial victory but also rediscovered belief within their batting order.

With this performance, Samson’s century stood as the defining moment of CSK’s campaign so far, offering both relief and renewed optimism moving forward.