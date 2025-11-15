IPL 2026: Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja moves to Rajasthan Royals after...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'

KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team

MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team

Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena serve...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress...

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more

Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

HomeSports

SPORTS

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja moves to Rajasthan Royals after...

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made a major swap: Sanju Samson is heading to CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are moving to RR. Read here to know more details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja moves to Rajasthan Royals after...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After months of discussion, the IPL confirmed on Saturday, November 15, that Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja swap deal between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals has been finalised. As part of the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will acquire Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran, while Sanju Samson will join CSK before the IPL retentions on November 15.

This trade represents a significant player movement in IPL history. Samson will move to Chennai for Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja returns to Rajasthan for Rs 14 crore. This change follows two challenging seasons for CSK, where the five-time champions missed the Playoffs and faced issues such as an aging middle order, limited firepower, and a decline in their spin group's influence.

IPL's official statement

“Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore," the IPL said in an official statement.

How will the dynamics for CSK and RR be impacted after the Samson-Jadeja swap deal?​

Chennai's batting will get a major boost with Sanju Samson joining the team. In his 11 seasons with RR, he amassed 4,027 runs, led the team to the 2022 final, and had a personal best of 531 runs in 2024. His request to leave after IPL 2025 made a move necessary, and CSK, looking for stability after Dhoni, became the obvious choice.

Jadeja's return to Rajasthan Royals after 14 years is both a sentimental and strategic win. Their performance dipped in the second half of IPL 2025, made worse by Samson's injury, showing a lack of balance and experience. Jadeja brings both, plus leadership and control in the final overs. The addition of Sam Curran further improves their all-around strength, giving them more options throughout the game.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 i
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
Farah Khan shares glimpse of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's baby shower party
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena serve...
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress...
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE