IPL 2026: Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja moves to Rajasthan Royals after...

SPORTS
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made a major swap: Sanju Samson is heading to CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are moving to RR. Read here to know more details.
After months of discussion, the IPL confirmed on Saturday, November 15, that Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja swap deal between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals has been finalised. As part of the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will acquire Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran, while Sanju Samson will join CSK before the IPL retentions on November 15.
This trade represents a significant player movement in IPL history. Samson will move to Chennai for Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja returns to Rajasthan for Rs 14 crore. This change follows two challenging seasons for CSK, where the five-time champions missed the Playoffs and faced issues such as an aging middle order, limited firepower, and a decline in their spin group's influence.
“Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore," the IPL said in an official statement.
Chennai's batting will get a major boost with Sanju Samson joining the team. In his 11 seasons with RR, he amassed 4,027 runs, led the team to the 2022 final, and had a personal best of 531 runs in 2024. His request to leave after IPL 2025 made a move necessary, and CSK, looking for stability after Dhoni, became the obvious choice.
Jadeja's return to Rajasthan Royals after 14 years is both a sentimental and strategic win. Their performance dipped in the second half of IPL 2025, made worse by Samson's injury, showing a lack of balance and experience. Jadeja brings both, plus leadership and control in the final overs. The addition of Sam Curran further improves their all-around strength, giving them more options throughout the game.