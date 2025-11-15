FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

IPL 2026 Retention: When and where to watch live streaming in India? Here's all you need to know

The 10 IPL franchises have to submit the list of retained and released players to the BCCI by Nov 15.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

IPL 2026 Retention: When and where to watch live streaming in India? Here's all you need to know
IPL franchises are finalizing their player lists for the 2026 mini-auction today. They have until November 15 to make the final call. The franchises have to submit the final list to the BCCI by 3:00 PM. After that, the BCCI will officially announce the released players, paving the way for the mini-auction on December 16.

As many as two trades have officially taken place before the retention day. Shardul Thakur was the first player to get traded. Shardul, who joined Lucknow Super Giants before IPL 2025 as a replacement player, will now play for his home team Mumbai Indians. He created history and became the first player to be traded three times.

Sherfane Rutherford will once again play for Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-handed batsman was part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He has been part of MI in the past. Interestingly, his previous stint with MI only came after he was traded before IPL 2020.

However, ahead of all the speculations it wil be interesting to watch IPL 2026 retention.

When is the deadline for franchises to announce their list of retained players for IPL 2026?

The deadline for franchises to unveil their list of retained players for the 2026 Indian Premier League has been set for 5 pm IST on 15 November by the IPL Governing Council.

When and where to watch IPL 2026 retention and release day live in India?

The IPL 2026 retention and release day will have a live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India on Saturday (November 15). The event will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. The live telecast and streaming will kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
