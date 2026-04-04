IPL 2026: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer repeats slow over-rate offence against CSK, entire PBKS team penalised

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for a second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. This marks the second consecutive match in which Iyer has breached the league’s Code of Conduct.

According to an official statement, the offence falls under rules related to minimum over-rate requirements. Since it was a repeat violation, stricter penalties were imposed on both the captain and the rest of the squad.

Hefty Fines Imposed on Captain and Team

As a result of the repeated breach, Iyer has been fined Rs 24 lakh. Additionally, all members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been penalised. Each player will have to pay either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee, depending on which amount is lower.

The sanctions highlight the league’s strict stance on maintaining match timelines, an issue that has increasingly come under scrutiny in recent seasons.

Punjab Kings Clinch Thrilling Victory

Despite the penalty, Punjab Kings delivered an impressive performance to defeat Chennai by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Leading from the front, Iyer played a crucial knock, scoring a quick half-century that anchored the chase.

Punjab successfully chased down a challenging target of 210, reaching the total in just 18.4 overs. The victory marked their second consecutive win of the season, boosting their early campaign momentum.

Strong Batting Display from Chennai

Earlier in the match, Chennai posted a competitive total of 209 for five after being asked to bat first. Young batter Ayush Mhatre was the standout performer, smashing 73 runs off 43 deliveries.

He shared a valuable partnership with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who contributed 28 runs. The duo laid a solid foundation for a big total. Late contributions from Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube further strengthened the innings, helping Chennai cross the 200-run mark.

Early Season Momentum and Concerns

While Punjab Kings will be pleased with their winning streak, the repeated slow over-rate offences could become a concern for the team management. Maintaining discipline on the field will be crucial as the tournament progresses.

For Chennai, despite a strong batting effort, the inability to defend a high total will prompt a reassessment of their bowling strategies moving forward.