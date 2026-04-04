IPL 2026: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer repeats slow over-rate offence against CSK, entire PBKS team penalised

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeSports

SPORTS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer repeats slow over-rate offence against CSK, entire PBKS team penalised

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for a second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer repeats slow over-rate offence against CSK, entire PBKS team penalised
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. This marks the second consecutive match in which Iyer has breached the league’s Code of Conduct.

According to an official statement, the offence falls under rules related to minimum over-rate requirements. Since it was a repeat violation, stricter penalties were imposed on both the captain and the rest of the squad.

Hefty Fines Imposed on Captain and Team

As a result of the repeated breach, Iyer has been fined Rs 24 lakh. Additionally, all members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been penalised. Each player will have to pay either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee, depending on which amount is lower.

The sanctions highlight the league’s strict stance on maintaining match timelines, an issue that has increasingly come under scrutiny in recent seasons.

Punjab Kings Clinch Thrilling Victory

Despite the penalty, Punjab Kings delivered an impressive performance to defeat Chennai by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Leading from the front, Iyer played a crucial knock, scoring a quick half-century that anchored the chase.

Punjab successfully chased down a challenging target of 210, reaching the total in just 18.4 overs. The victory marked their second consecutive win of the season, boosting their early campaign momentum.

Strong Batting Display from Chennai

Earlier in the match, Chennai posted a competitive total of 209 for five after being asked to bat first. Young batter Ayush Mhatre was the standout performer, smashing 73 runs off 43 deliveries.

He shared a valuable partnership with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who contributed 28 runs. The duo laid a solid foundation for a big total. Late contributions from Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube further strengthened the innings, helping Chennai cross the 200-run mark.

Early Season Momentum and Concerns

While Punjab Kings will be pleased with their winning streak, the repeated slow over-rate offences could become a concern for the team management. Maintaining discipline on the field will be crucial as the tournament progresses.

For Chennai, despite a strong batting effort, the inability to defend a high total will prompt a reassessment of their bowling strategies moving forward.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?
What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's threat
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline
US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement