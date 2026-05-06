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IPL 2026 Playoffs: BCCI announces full knockout fixtures, Grand Finale in Ahmedabad; Know full schedule here

IPL 2026 Final Date & Venue, the BCCI has announced the IPL 2026 playoff schedule, confirming the knockout matches across Dharamshala and New Chandigarh, with the final set to be played in Ahmedabad on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

IPL 2026 Playoffs: BCCI announces full knockout fixtures, Grand Finale in Ahmedabad; Know full schedule here
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026's playoff schedule, confirming the venues and dates for the final phase of the tournament as the season heads toward its climax. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium is set to host the grand finale.

Check IPL 2026 Playoffs schedule

The IPL tournament enters its knockout phase after 70 league-stage matches, which featured exceptional player performances and tightly contested games.

  • The top two teams will compete in the first playoff match at HPCA Stadium on May 26 to determine who advances directly to the final match.
  • The match between the third and fourth-placed teams will take place at New Chandigarh Cricket Stadium, which will serve as the venue for the Eliminator match on May 27.
  • The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to secure the second place in the final.

Ahmedabad to host the grand finale

The season of IPL 2026 will conclude on May 31 with the grand final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. The venue will stage an intense battle between two leading teams who will fight for the prestigious IPL championship.

The BCCI announced that this year's playoffs will take place at three different venues because of operational and logistical needs. The board also clarified that Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to host the final, has been replaced due to requirements raised by the local association and authorities that did not align with established BCCI guidelines.

Full IPL 2026 playoff schedule

  • Qualifier 1 - May 26 - Dharamshala
  • Eliminator - May 27 - New Chandigarh
  • Qualifier 2 - May 29 - New Chandigarh
  • Final - May 31 - Ahmedabad
  • Season heads into final stage

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