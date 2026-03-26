IPL 2026 opening ceremony cancelled? BCCI takes major call ahead of RCB vs SRH clash, here's all you need to know

"The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," BCCI secretary said.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to kick off on Saturday without its traditional opening ceremony, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to skip the event as a mark of respect to the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru. The decision was made in light of the tragic incident that occurred on June 4, 2025, during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title win.

Respect for the victims

The BCCI's decision to forgo the opening ceremony is a gesture of respect for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. "Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru)," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," BCCI secretary said.

New ownership structure for RCB

In a separate development, a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group has completed the acquisition of RCB for a record Rs 16,660 crore, making it the costliest franchise in IPL history. The consortium includes Bolt Ventures and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE, Blackstone).

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet Limited will take on the role of Vice Chairman.

Grand closing ceremony planned

Despite skipping the opening ceremony, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final, May 31. This will be a fitting end to the 19th season of the IPL, which promises to be an exciting tournament