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IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation

Mukul Choudhary, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, became the unexpected hero for Lucknow Super Giants in their win over KKR, scoring 54* off 27 balls.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
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In an electrifying display of grit and determination, Mukul Choudhary, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, emerged as the unlikely hero for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night. With LSG seemingly running out of steam, Choudhary stepped up to turn the tide in spectacular fashion.

A Knock That Will Be Remembered

Choudhary’s performance was nothing short of remarkable. Coming in at a critical juncture, with the team running out of batting partners, the young batter smacked 54 runs off 27 balls, including seven sixes, to haul his side over the line. It was a courageous effort, managing to chase down 54 runs in just four overs with no support from other batters. His power-packed innings not only secured the win but also catapulted him into the limelight.

Rise to Prominence in Domestic Cricket

Before his IPL heroics, Mukul Choudhary had already made a name for himself in the domestic circuit. He was a breakout star in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored a blistering 173 runs, averaging over 57, with a strike rate just under 200. This explosive performance caught the eye of IPL scouts, leading to a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and LSG, eventually securing his services for a hefty INR 2.60 crore.

Idolising MS Dhoni: A Story of Determination

Choudhary’s cricket journey has been shaped by his love for the game and the influence of his idol, MS Dhoni. Like many wicketkeeper-batters, Dhoni’s success and leadership were major inspirations for Mukul. But his journey to becoming a wicketkeeper was serendipitous. Mukul took up the role simply because no other keeper was available during some academy games in Rajasthan.

Hailing from Jhunjhunu, a small town in Rajasthan, Mukul travelled to Jaipur to pursue his cricket dreams. It was at an academy in Jaipur where he honed his skills and began making waves. His journey took an unexpected turn when Kartik Sharma’s injury paved the way for Mukul’s call-up to the SMAT team, where he delivered his breakthrough performances.

A New IPL Sensation

With this stunning knock against KKR, Mukul Choudhary has now firmly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. His blend of composure under pressure, attacking style, and incredible resilience has already earned him the recognition of many. Coach Justin Langer has even hailed him as one of the potential 'scariest number 6 or 7 batters' in India.

Choudhary’s rapid rise from a young hopeful to an IPL hero exemplifies the brave new wave of talent emerging from every corner of India. As his name makes headlines across the nation, Mukul has proven that age is just a number and heroes often emerge when least expected.

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