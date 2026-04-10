IPL 2026: LSG face major setback due to this reason, South African player in spotlight as franchise looks for replacement

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Lucknow Super Giants face a setback in IPL 2026 as an overseas player is ruled out due to NOC denial, forcing the franchise to look for a quick replacement, with a South African player reportedly on their radar.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have faced a setback ahead of IPL 2026 after an overseas player was ruled out due to the denial of a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The franchise now has to find a quick replacement to fill the gap in its squad.
The player affected is reportedly Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was expected to play a key role for LSG after being picked at around Rs 2 crore. His national board has denied him the necessary NOC, which makes him ineligible to participate in the IPL season.
The Lucknow Super Giants suffered a major loss because Hasaranga was expected to improve their batting and bowling abilities. The team had built certain strategies around his presence, and now those plans will need to be changed quickly. The LSG team has begun their search for a replacement player after its current player became unavailable. The franchise is actively evaluating international players because it wants to complete its player selection process before it disrupts its team operations.
According to media reports, a South African cricketer is being considered as a potential international player to join the Karachi Kings in the emerging all-rounder's position. No name confirmation has yet been made, but deliberations are underway concerning the international players available who just could fit in as required to take the all-rounder's place.
Also read: IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
The LSG think tank at this time faces increased pressure because of the unexpected situation which occurs during the crucial period of the IPL season. The team must make immediate changes to its player lineup while they prepare to introduce a new athlete into its existing team structure.