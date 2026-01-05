IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment
SPORTS
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board has instructed KKR to part ways with Mustafizur Rahman, citing "recent developments" as the reason. However, Saikia assured that KKR would be permitted to sign a replacement player if they wished to do so.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bid farewell to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was picked for a whopping INR 9.20 crores at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025. The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to release the pacer due to rising tensions and killings of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
"Due to the recent developments which are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Saikia told ANI.
Former KKR and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami has suggested that KKR consider South African fast-bowling all-rounder Duan Jansen as a like-for-like alternative to Mustafizur Rahman.
"Marco Jansen's brother Duan Jansen isn't a bad replacement option for the @KKRiders. Like for like and also can defo bat better. Get him @KKRiders," Goswami tweeted.
Marco Jansen’s brother duan Jansen isn’t a bad replacement option for the @KKRiders. Like for like and also can defo bat better. Get him @KKRiders.— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 4, 2026
Duan Jansen, 25, is currently playing for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2025-26 and has impressed with his performances, including a Player of the Match award in his first match for the Faf du Plessis-led side.
Duan Jansen has played 48 T20 matches for five teams, including Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and North West. He has picked up 46 wickets and scored 329 runs with the bat, making him an attractive option for KKR