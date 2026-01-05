FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment

Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'

IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...

Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam DENIED bail; five other accused get relief from SC with conditions

Forbes-Featured Technological Innovator Anvesh Tiwari Leads AI-based Virtual Shopping with FashionKart.ai Launch.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Melania come together for 'lovely dinner' after feud; hints at BIG plans for 2026; watch viral photo

South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 'The Nation's Actor', passes away at 74

Deepika Padukone turns 40: Here's her secret of healthy life, balancing way of living amid hectic shoot commitments

US Strikes Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro Guerra issues BIG statement after Trump captures his father, calls for...

Delhi riots case: BIG decision on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today, SC to deliver judgment in 2020 violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims

Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at US apartment

Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'

Deepika Padukone turns 40: Actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeSports

SPORTS

IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board has instructed KKR to part ways with Mustafizur Rahman, citing "recent developments" as the reason. However, Saikia assured that KKR would be permitted to sign a replacement player if they wished to do so.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bid farewell to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was picked for a whopping INR 9.20 crores at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025. The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to release the pacer due to rising tensions and killings of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

BCCI allows replacement player

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board has instructed KKR to part ways with Mustafizur Rahman, citing "recent developments" as the reason. However, Saikia assured that KKR would be permitted to sign a replacement player if they wished to do so.

"Due to the recent developments which are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Saikia told ANI.

Marco Jansen's twin brother emerges as top contender

Former KKR and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami has suggested that KKR consider South African fast-bowling all-rounder Duan Jansen as a like-for-like alternative to Mustafizur Rahman.

"Marco Jansen's brother Duan Jansen isn't a bad replacement option for the @KKRiders. Like for like and also can defo bat better. Get him @KKRiders," Goswami tweeted.

Duan Jansen, 25, is currently playing for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2025-26 and has impressed with his performances, including a Player of the Match award in his first match for the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Duan Jansen's career

Duan Jansen has played 48 T20 matches for five teams, including Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and North West. He has picked up 46 wickets and scored 329 runs with the bat, making him an attractive option for KKR 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King
Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment
Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at US apartment
Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'
Deepika Padukone turns 40: Actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'
IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...
IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement af
Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam DENIED bail; five other accused get relief from SC with conditions
Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam DENIED bail from Supreme Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement