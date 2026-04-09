IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill slapped with Rs 12 lakh fine by BCCI; here's why

Following a nail-biting match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capital in IPL 2026, BCCI has slapped a staggering fine of Rs 12 lakh on GT skipper Shubhman Gill. He has been reprimanded by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over rate.

Following a nail-biting match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capital in IPL 2026, BCCI has slapped a staggering fine of Rs 12 lakh on GT skipper Shubhman Gill. He has been reprimanded by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over rate. Earlier Shreyas Iyer was penalised for the same offence and Rs 24 lakh fine was imposed on him. If the offence is repeated,Gill’s punishment will be doubled and may base a one-match ban if the offence is repeated for the third time.

Indian Premier League in its statement said, "Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs."

GT vs DC

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the table topper Delhi Capitals (DC) by just 1 run in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 14 of IPL 2026. Shubhman Gill hit back a his troller, b emerging as a top-scorer for the Titans, scoring 70 off 45 balls with four fours and five sixes. Th match was a thriller, as Shubhman Gill, Joss Butler and Wshington Sunder and GT team set a target score of 210 runs with loss of 4 wickets, for DC. In the very last over, DC needed 13 runs to win. Shubhman Gill turned to Prasidh Krishna for the last over, where Kuldeep Yadav and David Miller on the pitch from DC's side. However, Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the last ball of the match.